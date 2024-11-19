North America was the largest region in the electronic (E) brokerages market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The electronic (E) brokerages market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $10.86 billion in 2023 to $12.01 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to lower transaction costs, increased internet penetration, financial crises and market volatility, regulatory changes, and rising financial literacy.

The electronic (E) brokerages market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $18.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to global economic trends, supportive regulatory environments, a focus on sustainability and ESG investing, demographic changes, and growing demand for alternative investments. Major trends expected to shape this period include enhanced security measures, improved user experience, robo-advisory services, innovations in fintech, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

The increasing involvement of Millennial and Gen Z investors is expected to drive the growth of the electronic (E) brokerage market. For example, a report from Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a US-based financial technology firm, revealed in May 2024 that asset ownership among younger investors has notably increased. Gen-Z ownership grew from 0.2% to 0.4%, while Millennials saw their ownership more than double from 2% to 6%. This growing participation from younger generations is driving the expansion of the electronic (E) brokerage market.

Key players in the electronic (E) brokerage market are developing AI-powered trading platforms to boost trading efficiency, offer personalized investment strategies, and enhance the overall user experience. For instance, in January 2023, Octanom Tech Pvt. Ltd., an India-based financial technology company, launched Hedged, an e-brokerage platform designed for advanced trading and investment strategies. The platform offers hedged options trades using proprietary algorithms and includes the Nifty Crash Meter, a predictive tool for anticipating market fluctuations and enabling investors to adjust their portfolios proactively.

In May 2024, Woori Financial Group, a South Korea-based financial services holding company, acquired Korea Foss Securities for an undisclosed sum. This acquisition aims to strengthen Woori Financial Group's position in the market by expanding its financial services portfolio and leveraging Korea Foss Securities' expertise to enhance its investment capabilities and competitiveness in the brokerage industry. Korea Foss Securities Co. Ltd. is a South Korea-based online brokerage firm that provides comprehensive financial services and investment solutions.

