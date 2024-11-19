(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home and Small Business Security System - 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Professionally monitored alarm systems in Europe and North America reached 55 million in 2023

The North American market for home and small business security systems is almost twice the size of the European market. There were an estimated 36 million active monitored alarm systems in the US and Canada at the end of 2023. The overall penetration rate among the around 155 million households and small business premises in North America was 23.2 percent.

Growing at a CAGR of 3.6 percent, the number of monitored alarms in North America is estimated to reach 42.9 million in 2028. In the EU27+3, there were about 19 million active monitored alarm systems at the end of 2023. This corresponds to an overall penetration rate of 7.6 percent among the around 250 million households and small businesses in Europe.

The market data thus indicate a significant growth potential for alarm systems in Europe, especially in the residential segment where the current penetration is only 6.3 percent. However, growth in the European market is forecasted to vary considerably from country to country in the next few years.

Highlights from the report



Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on alarm system adoption by country and segment.

Comprehensive overview of the home and small business alarm system value chain.

Detailed profiles of key players on the European and North American security markets.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments. Market forecasts by region, lasting until 2028.

The report answers the following questions



Who are the leading providers of monitored home and small business alarm systems?

Why are alarm system providers investing in smart home technology?

Are DIY home alarm systems providers a threat to the traditional players?

Which are the leading providers of secure alarm communications services?

What is the market value of the alarm system industry in Europe and North America?

What is the potential market size for cellular IoT in the alarm systems industry? What are the latest trends and developments on this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 The Security Industry

1.1 Market overview

1.1.1 Security services

1.1.2 Enterprise security systems

1.1.3 Home and small business security systems

1.1.4 Cash handling

1.2 Key industry players

2 Home and Small Business Security Systems

2.1 Technology overview

2.2 European standards for intruder alarm systems

2.3 Alarm system value chain

2.3.1 Traditional home and small business security providers

2.3.2 DIY home security providers

2.3.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers

2.3.4 Secure alarm communications service providers

3 Market Forecasts and Trends

3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 Vendor market shares

3.3.1 North America

3.3.2 Europe

3.3.3 Interactive security

3.4 Market drivers and trends

3.4.1 DIY and traditional home security system offerings are converging

3.4.2 Security cameras and AI software are now integral parts of security systems

3.4.3 Security systems and smart home products enable insurance discounts

3.4.4 Smart home vendors extend their offering to compete with security providers

3.4.5 Network sunsets - an opportunity and challenge for the security industry

4 Company Profiles and Strategies

4.1 Traditional home and small business security providers



ADT

Alert 360

Altice France

Brinks Home (Monitronics)

Chubb Fire & Security (APi Group)

Comcast

Cox Communications

EPS Telesurveillance

G4S (Allied Universal)

Guardian Protection

Homely

IMA Protect (Groupe IMA)

Johnson Controls

Prosegur

Sector Alarm

Securitas

Telus

Vector Security

Verisure Vivint Smart Home (NRG Energy)

4.2 DIY home security system providers



Abode Systems (Nice Group)

ABUS

Arlo Technologies

Bosch

Canary (Smartfrog Group)

Ecobee (Generac)

ERA Home Security (Tyman Group)

Frontpoint

Minut

Netatmo (Legrand)

Ooma

Ring (Amazon)

Signify

SimpliSafe

Somfy

Wyze Labs Yale (Assa Abloy)

4.3 Home security system manufacturers and platform providers



Ajax Systems

Alula (M2M Services)

Atraltech

Climax Technology

Crow Electronic Engineering

Develco Products

DMP

DSC (Johnson Controls)

Essence Group

Napco Security Technologies

Nice Group

Qolsys (Johnson Controls)

Resideo Technologies

Scout Security

SecureNet Technologies Texecom

4.4 Secure alarm communications service providers



AddSecure

CSL

M2M Services

Telguard (AMETEK) Uplink Security (M2M Services)

