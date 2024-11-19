Russia Fired Over 2,500 Missiles And Drones At Kyiv Over 1,000 Days Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian used more than 2,500 missiles and drones of various types to attack the capital over 1,000 days of the full-scale invasion.

The Kyiv City Military Administration wrote this in a post on its Telegram account, Ukrinform reports.

Over 1,000 days, 1,369 air raids were announced in Kyiv, with a total duration of 1,553 hours.

During this period, the Russian forces used more than 2,500 missiles and drones against the capital of Ukraine.

Kyiv was subjected to air strikes by more than 1,600 UAVs of various modifications, nearly 800 missiles of the Kh-101/Iskander-K/X-69 type, almost 90 ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M/KN-23 type, almost 40 Kinzhal hypersonic ballistic missiles, and six Zircon hypersonic missiles.

In 2024 alone, Russia deployed nearly 1,250 units of various aerial weapons against Kyiv.

Over the past 1,000 days, Kyiv has experienced about ten large-scale combined air strikes, the most massive of which saw the Russian army launch nearly 80 missiles and drones at the capital.

As reported, November 19, 2024 marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.