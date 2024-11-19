Russia Deploys Nearly 5,000 Troops In Kursk Region And Is Relocating Additional Division - Pavliuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has deployed nearly 50,000 in the Kursk region, primarily comprising marines and airborne forces. Furthermore, the enemy is relocating an additional division of up to 7,500 troops.

Commander of the Ground Forces of the of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Prior to the launch of our operation, a group of up to 4,000 troops was sufficient for the enemy to maintain control of this sector of the front line and engage in demonstration actions. Approximately half of the group consisted of conscripts. As a result of the Ukrainian Defense Forces' offensive operations over the past three months, the enemy has been forced to expand the group by relocating units and subunits from other sectors and operational reserves. Currently, the enemy group in the Kursk region is estimated at approximately 50,000 troops. The majority of these troops are marines and airborne forces, which are regarded as the most combat-ready,” said Pavliuk.

The commander also noted that over the three months of the operation in the Kursk region, the enemy has relocated one division, two brigades and one regiment of airborne troops, as well as two brigades and one regiment of marines.

Number of personnel in Ukrainian Ground Forces increased threefold since full-scale invasion –

The enemy continues to deploy manpower to the Kursk region, Pavliuk said.

“In order to fulfill the objective of regaining control over the territory of the Kursk region in the shortest possible time, another division is being relocated. This is the 76th Airborne Division, which consists of three regiments with a total of about 7,500 troops,” Pavliuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 16, in the Kursk region, the Russian army lost 17 units of equipment while attempting to conduct an assault.