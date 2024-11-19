(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Livestreaming and Camera 2037" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global livestreaming video and camera market is poised to register a CAGR of 20.77% over the forecast period, i.e., 2025-2037. This market growth is attributed to increasing high-speed internet accessibility and the growing integration of augmented reality in live streaming cameras.

Additionally, the market is estimated to observe a surge on account of the growing influence of content creators to promote live streaming and an increasing number of populations operating remotely. The market is expected to generate a revenue of close to USD 180 billion by the end of 2037, up from a revenue of close to USD 30 billion in the year 2024.

Leading players in the global livestreaming video and camera market include:



Panasonic Corporation

Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

RED Digital Cinema LLC

Canon Inc.

ARRI AG

Z CAM

Yealink Inc.

Sony Corporation

GoPro Inc.

Logitech Inc. Nikon Corporation

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objective

1.2 Scope of the report

1.3 Market Taxonomy

1.4 Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Client-specific Requirements and Tailored Solutions

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Industry Overview

4.1 Market Segmentation

4.2 Regional Synopsis

4.3 DROT

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Trends

4.4 Government Regulation: How they would aid the business?

4.5 Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Panasonic Corporation

4.5.2 Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.

4.5.3 RED Digital Cinema LLC

4.5.4 Canon Inc.

4.5.5 ARRI AG

4.5.6 Z CAM

4.5.7 Yealink Inc.

4.5.8 Sony Corporation

4.5.9 GoPro Inc.

4.5.10 Logitech Inc.

4.5.11 Nikon Corporation

4.6 Ongoing Technological Advancements

4.7 Camera Type Analysis

4.8 Actual Usage Pattern of Live Streaming Video and Camera Market Region-Wise Analysis

4.9 SWOT Analysis

4.10 Price Benchmarking

4.11 Application Analysis

4.12 Recent Development Analysis

4.13 Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.14 Industry Risk Assessment

5 Global Outlook and Projections

5.1 Global Overview

5.2 Market Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units), Current and Future Projections, 2019-2037

5.3 Global Segmentation (USD Million), 2019-2037

5.3.1 Product Type

5.3.1.1 Camera Type, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

5.3.1.1.1 DSLR

5.3.1.1.2 Mirrorless

5.3.1.1.3 Camcorder

5.3.1.1.4 PTZ Camera

5.3.1.1.5 Action Camera

5.3.1.1.6 IP Cameras

5.3.1.1.7 Webcams

5.3.2 Streaming Hardware, Value (USD Million)

5.3.2.1 Video encoders

5.3.2.2 Video transcoders

5.3.2.3 Others

5.3.3 Resolution, Value (USD Million)

5.3.3.1 2K

5.3.3.2 4K

5.3.3.3 8K

5.3.4 Application, Value (USD Million)

5.3.4.1 Social Media Live Streaming

5.3.4.2 Business Live Streaming

5.3.4.3 Classroom Live Streaming

5.3.4.4 Events Live Streaming

5.3.4.5 Live Streaming

5.3.4.6 E-Commerce

5.3.4.7 Others

5.3.5 Regional Synopsis (USD Million), 2019-2037

5.3.6 North America, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

5.3.7 Europe, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

5.3.8 Asia Pacific Excluding China, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

5.3.9 China, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

5.3.10 Latin America, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

5.3.11 Middle East and Africa, Value (USD Million) & Volume (Thousand Units)

6 North America Market Overview

7 Europe Market

8 Asia Pacific Excluding China Market

9 China Market

10 Latin America Market

11 Middle East and Africa Market

12 Global Economic Scenario

12.1 World Economic Outlook

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900