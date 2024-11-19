(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Corporate Whistleblower Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Corporate Whistleblower Center says, "If you were an RN or a manager at a long-term care facility anywhere in the USA in 2020 and your workplace was extremely short staffed from March of 2020 until the end of that year, please call us at 866-714-6466 so we can tell you if the facility you worked at received a federal Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan. A yes-'they received one' to you might translate into over a $100,000 whistleblower reward check from the government for you. To qualify the RN or long-term care manager must be able to confirm that little to no staffing changes occurred at the long-term care facility, and they must be able to get specific about staffing-if the facilities owners received a PPP government loan.

"The US Congress came up with the Paycheck Protection Program-PPP Loan Program in the first part of 2020 to help small businesses that were struggling because of COVID. As soon as the program became available in April of 2020, owners of nursing homes, and long-term care facility owners lined up to get their 'free loan' money from the government-and many to most did not spend a nickel on staffing. The government mandated that at least 60% of the loan proceeds related to PPP loans were supposed to be used on payroll.

"If you worked at a nursing home-long term care facility that was super short staffed in 2020 anywhere in the USA-please call us at 866-714-6466 to see if your workplace received a PPP loan. If they did receive one and there was no appreciable change in staffing it might mean a big payday for you."

Some Basic Rules for Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program Loans in 2020-2021:

* 60% of the loan proceeds were required to be spent on payroll-staff.

* A company could not have more than 500 employees.

* The loan was supposed to be necessary.

As a background in the Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud according to the Center for Medicare Advocacy, "Nursing home staffing levels increased in only minimal ways after nursing facilities received hundreds of thousands of dollars in PPP funds. Where did the rest of the PPP money go? How did facilities spend the bulk of the $10.5 billion that they received in PPP funds?"

The Corporate Whistleblower Center considers Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud involving nursing homes, long term care facilities and some healthcare companies to be some of the worst instances of misuse of taxpayer money in US history. The group wants RNs, nursing home-long-term care facility staff, or managers in any state to know that Paycheck Protection Program-PPP loan fraud is very, very easy to prove if their workplace received one loans and ran short-staffed as they are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. All calls are strictly confidential.

Michael Thomas

Corporate Whistleblower Center

+1 866-714-6466

