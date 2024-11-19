TRYZUB Cyberdrills Launched As 'Preparedness Is Key To Deterrence'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CYBER RANGES with SSSCIP and CERT-UA are launching the TRYZUB cybersecurity training service powered by RANGES next-gen attack emulation platform.

STAFFORD, VA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CYBER RANGES together with the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) of Ukraine and CERT-UA, are launching the TRYZUB cybersecurity training service powered by the CYBER RANGES next-gen attack emulation platform.

As CYBER RANGES launches this unique collaborative partnership with SSSCIP and CERT-UA, many countries are going to be able to study Ukraine's experience in combating cyberattacks on the TRYZUB synthetic training environment powered by CYBER RANGES.

Governments, security and military organizations of other countries will learn to counter cyberattacks using the Ukrainian experience.

The platform will simulate real cyberattacks on critical infrastructure in a secure environment.

The service will reproduce the actions of large threat actor groups that organized operations in Ukraine.

Military units, government and law enforcement agencies, as well as operators of critical networks from around the world are welcome to train on the TRYZUB platform.

By the way, the TRYZUB team will transfer part of the income from the cyberdrill-based trainings to UNITED24 (U24) to support Ukraine. The war in Ukraine is continuing as the world's first-ever cyberwar with kinetic effects , so our experience from this track can become the foundation for global cybersecurity and cyber resilience.

For more information incl. how to subscribe to the TRYZUB cyberdrills :

