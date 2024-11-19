Swisscom Deploys Netcracker's Cloud-Native Intelligent Automation Solutions As The Foundation For A Modern Digital Archi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Netcracker announced today that long-standing customer Swisscom will leverage Netcracker's cloud-native OSS and operations solutions to support its strategy of adopting TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture to achieve decoupling and autonomy of architectural domains.

Swisscom's use of the Netcracker Digital OSS suite will allow the operator to quickly respond to future technical and requirements across the business through a decoupled system that increases efficiencies and removes bottlenecks. This includes an accelerated rollout of Swisscom's new wireline access network platform and the use of Netcracker's cross-domain service orchestration for the provisioning of connectivity services. Active Resource Inventory will supply real-time information about the network to greatly facilitate planning for new services.

“After many years of successful collaboration with Netcracker in the OSS domain, we are excited to plan for additional network transformation requirements,” said Markus Reber, Head of Networks at Swisscom.“Netcracker's expertise and our synergies in developing a robust platform for our lines of business will help map our next steps towards a modern digital architecture.”

“The deployment of cloud-based autonomous operational domain management functional blocks brings us closer to achieving a lean and fully modular IT architecture,” said Felix Jaeger, Co-Head of Software Development at Swisscom.“By fostering closer collaboration and adopting an agile approach, we will enhance customer experience and boost operational efficiency through the creation of simpler IT solutions.”

“We greatly value our partnership with Swisscom, including helping it reach the next level in its IT transformation,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker.“We are delighted to work closely with Swisscom to continue the success we've already achieved and are looking forward to many more milestones.”

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, has the expertise, culture and resources to help service providers around the world transform their businesses to thrive in the digital economy. Our innovative solutions, value-driven services and unbroken delivery track record have enabled our customers to grow and succeed for more than three decades. With the latest technological advancements in key areas including 5G monetization, AI, automation and vertical industries, we help service providers to reach their transformation goals, advance their telco to techco evolution and realize business growth and profitability. To learn more, visit .

About Swisscom

Swisscom is the leading ICT company in Switzerland and, with Fastweb, the strongest challenger in Italy. The company offers mobile, Internet and TV, as well as comprehensive IT and digital services to private and business customers. Swisscom is the most sustainable telecommunications company in the world and is 51% owned by the Swiss Confederation. Learn more: .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink