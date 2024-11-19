عربي


Weibo Announces Third Quarter 2024 Unaudited Financial Results


11/19/2024 4:31:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We had a solid quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "On the user front, we continued to focus on the Acquisition and engagement of high quality users. On the monetization front, our advertising business has exhibited a stabilized trend this quarter. We are pleased to see robust growth of ad revenues from certain key sectors, mainly driven by ad demand during the Summer Olympics. Our value-added services business also delivered strong momentum this quarter, benefiting from the upgrade of membership services catering to users' social interactions on the platform."


Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Net revenues were US$464.5 million, an increase of 5% year-over-year or an increase of 3% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Advertising and marketing revenues were US$398.6 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year or flat year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Value-added services ("VAS") revenues were US$65.9 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year or an increase of 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
  • Income from operations was US$141.3 million, representing an operating margin of 30%.
  • Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$130.6 million and diluted net income per share was US$0.50.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations was US$164.5 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 35%.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders was US$139.2 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was US$0.53.
  • Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 587 million in September 2024.
  • Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 257 million in September 2024.

[1]
We define constant currency (non-GAAP) by assuming that the average exchange rate in the third quarter of 2024 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2023, or RMB7.23=US$1.00.

Third
Quarter 2024
Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2024, Weibo's total net revenues were US$464.5 million, an increase of 5% compared to US$442.2 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were US$398.6 million, an increase of 2% compared to US$389.3 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding advertising revenues from Alibaba were US$377.1 million, an increase of 3% compared to US$367.6 million for the same period last year.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were US$65.9 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year compared to US$52.9 million for the same period last year, primarily driven by the growth of membership services and game-related revenues.

Costs and expenses for the
third quarter of 2024
totaled US$323.2 million, an increase of 5% compared to US$308.2 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly resulted from higher marketing spend and personnel related expenses.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was US$141.3 million, compared to US$134.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 30%, same as last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was US$164.5 million, compared to US$163.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 35%, compared to 37% last year.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was US$23.6 million, compared to non-operating loss of US$28.4 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2024 mainly included (i) gain from fair value change of investments of US$16.8 million, which was excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (ii) net interest and other income of US$6.7 million.

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2024 were US$32.2 million, compared to US$25.4 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to withholding tax accrued related to earnings to be remitted to Weibo Hong Kong Limited from its wholly-owned subsidiary in China.

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$130.6 million, compared to US$77.5 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.50, compared to US$0.32 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$139.2 million, compared to US$136.6 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was US$0.53, compared to US$0.57 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2024, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled US$2.2 billion. For the third quarter of 2024, cash provided by operating activities was US$124.2 million, capital expenditures totaled US$11.8 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to US$14.4 million.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM Eastern Time on November 19, 2024 (or 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM Beijing Time on November 19, 2024) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Participants who wish to dial in to the teleconference must register through the below public participant link. Dial in and instruction will be in the confirmation email upon registering.

Participants Registration Link:

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude
stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions,
net results of impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, income tax expense related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured senior notes and long-term loans. Adjusted EBITDA
represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders before interest income/expense, net, income tax expenses/benefits, and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains/losses and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

A bout Weibo

Weibo
is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on
Weibo
may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of
Weibo
allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo
enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users.
Weibo
offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. Weibo generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. We
are continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans, as described, without limitation, in quotations from management in this press release, contain forward-looking statements. Weibo may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to sustain or grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual reports on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Weibo Corporation
Phone: +86 10 5898-3336
Email: [email protected]

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)






























Three months ended


Nine months ended





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,





2023


2024


2024


2023


2024


Net revenues :













Advertising and marketing


$

389,301


$ 375,277


$

398,615


$
1,130,275


$
1,112,843



Value-added services


52,850


62,596


65,865


165,894


185,007



Net revenues


442,151


437,873


464,480


1,296,169


1,297,850















Costs and expenses :













Cost of revenues (1)

93,998


89,790


92,381


274,123


268,992



Sales and marketing (1)

109,776


114,232


123,069


321,695


340,928



Product development (1)

82,764


71,689


80,411


266,385


232,826



General and administrative (1)

21,627


26,777


27,297


80,037


78,660



Total costs and expenses


308,165


302,488


323,158


942,240


921,406


Income from operations


133,986


135,385


141,322


353,929


376,444















Non-operating income (loss):













Investment related income (loss), net


(8,915)


245


16,905


(6,950)


12,180



Interest and other income (loss), net


(19,498)


11,182


6,699


(5,459)


(730)





(28,413)


11,427


23,604


(12,409)


11,450















Income before income tax expenses


105,573


146,812


164,926


341,520


387,894



Less: Income tax expenses


25,407


33,275


32,197


72,709


90,516















Net income


80,166


113,537


132,729


268,811


297,378



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests


474


471


545


1,287


1,564






Accretion to redeemable non-controlling interests


2,203


1,135


1,617


8,156


3,878


Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$

77,489


$ 111,931


$

130,567


$

259,368


$

291,936




























Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$


0.33


$

0.47


$


0.55


$


1.10


$



1.23


Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$


0.32


$

0.43


$


0.50


$


1.09


$



1.12















Shares used in computing basic net income per share attributable












to Weibo's shareholders


235,842


237,124


237,499


235,307


237,107


Shares used in computing diluted net income per share attributable












to Weibo's shareholders


238,655


265,086


265,824


237,817


264,856















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:











Cost of revenues

$


2,308

$

1,527

$


1,539

$


7,082

$


4,839

Sales and marketing

4,243

3,211

3,454

12,969

10,488

Product development

13,306

8,293

8,593

40,362

27,324

General and administrative

5,834

4,176

4,512

18,970

13,666

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)












As of





December 31,


September 30,





2023


2024








Assets



Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$
2,584,635


$
1,203,977




Short-term investments

641,035


993,618




Accounts receivable, net

440,768


419,369




Prepaid expenses and other current assets

359,881


375,455




Amount due from SINA (1)

486,397


465,676






Current assets subtotal

4,512,716


3,458,095









Property and equipment, net

220,663


227,609


Goodwill and intangible assets, net

300,565


288,233


Long-term investments

1,320,386


1,445,467


Other non-current assets

926,028


1,205,712


Total assets

$
7,280,358


$
6,625,116








Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities:






Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

161,493


$

154,440




Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

666,833


638,826




Income tax payable

94,507


80,711




Deferred revenues

75,187


94,690




Unsecured senior notes

799,325


-





Current liabilities subtotal

1,797,345


968,667










Long-term liabilities:







Convertible senior notes

317,625


320,017




Unsecured senior notes

743,695


744,420




Long-term loans

791,647


794,395




Other long-term liabilities

112,430


119,676





Total liabilities

3,762,742


2,947,175









Redeemable non-controlling interests

68,728


42,377









Shareholders' equity :






Weibo shareholders' equity

3,398,735


3,583,469



Non-controlling interests

50,153


52,095




Total shareholders' equity

3,448,888


3,635,564


Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

$
7,280,358


$
6,625,116
















(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of US$445.2 million as of December 31, 2023 and US$423.5 million
as of September 30, 2024.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)
























Three months ended


Nine months ended






September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,






2023


2024


2024


2023


2024





















Income from operations

$

133,986

$

135,385

$

141,322

$

353,929

$

376,444


Add:

Stock-based compensation

25,691

17,207

18,098

79,383

56,317

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions

4,209

5,011

5,112

12,919

15,182

Non-GAAP income from operations


$

163,886


$

157,603


$

164,532


$

446,231


$

447,943





















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

77,489

$

111,931

$

130,567

$

259,368

$

291,936


Add:

Stock-based compensation

25,691

17,207

18,098

79,383

56,317

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions

4,209

5,011

5,112

12,919

15,182

Investment related gain/loss, net (1)

8,915

(245)

(16,905)

6,950

(12,180)

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity
method investments

19,430

(8,412)

1,975

12,351

18,921

Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss
attributable to non-controlling interests

(101)

(435)

(501)

(414)

(1,372)

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

(645)

(1,082)

(1,112)

(1,176)

(3,297)

Amortization of
issuance cost of convertible senior notes, unsecured
senior notes and long-term loans

1,607

2,277

1,951

4,819

6,542

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders


$

136,595


$

126,252


$

139,185


$

374,200


$

372,049





















Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders


$

0.57


$

0.48

*

$

0.53

*

$

1.57


$

1.42

*




















Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share attributable
to Weibo's shareholders

238,655

265,086

265,824

237,817

264,856

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders



238,655



265,086



265,824



237,817



264,856





















Adjusted EBITDA:
















Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

$

77,489

$

111,931

$

130,567

$

259,368

$

291,936

Non-GAAP adjustments

59,106

14,321

8,618

114,832

80,113

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

136,595

126,252

139,185

374,200

372,049


Interest (income) expense, net

2,823

(9,410)

(6,348)

(5,554)

(24,909)


Income tax expenses

26,052

34,357

33,309

73,886

93,813


Depreciation expenses

9,354

9,169

8,985

29,917

27,571

Adjusted EBITDA


$

174,824


$

160,368


$

175,131


$

472,449


$

468,524





















Net revenues

$

442,151

$

437,873

$

464,480

$

1,296,169

$

1,297,850



















Non-GAAP operating margin

37
%

36
%

35
%

34
%

35
%



















(1)

To adjust impairment and provision on investments, gain/loss on sale of investments and fair value change of investments.

























(2)

To adjust the income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments, which primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business
acquisitions and fair value change
of investments. Other non-GAAP adjustment items have no tax effect, because (i) they were recorded in entities
established in tax free jurisdictions, or (ii) full valuation
allowances were provided for related deferred tax assets as it is more-likely-than-not they will not be realized.



















*

Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible senior notes for calculating diluted EPS.



WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(In thousands of U.S. dollars)

















Three months ended


Nine months ended





September 30,


June 30,


September 30,


September 30,


September 30,





2023


2024


2024


2023


2024















Net revenues













Advertising and marketing














Non-Ali advertisers


$

367,633


$

342,868


$

377,112


$
1,063,558


$
1,036,380




Alibaba - as an advertiser


21,668


32,409


21,503


66,717


76,463





Subtotal


389,301


375,277


398,615


1,130,275


1,112,843
















Value-added services


52,850


62,596


65,865


165,894


185,007





$

442,151


$

437,873


$

464,480


$
1,296,169


$
1,297,850


SOURCE Weibo Corporation

PR Newswire

