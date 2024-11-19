Data Storage Corporation’S Cloudfirst Subsidiary Enters Strategic Partnership With Brightsolid For Expanded IBM Cloud Solutions In Scotland

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the“Company”), a premier provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, for IBM Power systems including IBMi and AIX, today announced that its subsidiary, CloudFirst Europe, has entered into a strategic partnership with Brightsolid , a premier data center provider based in Scotland and part of the DC Thomson group. This collaboration marks a significant step in CloudFirst's expansion strategy across the UK and positions the Company to better serve clients in Scotland.

Brightsolid, known for its top-tier data centers in Scotland, is one of the key UK-based partners that CloudFirst Europe has engaged with as part of its commitment to delivering secure, reliable, and redundant cloud solutions. These data centers meet Tier 3 standards, ensuring optimal levels of security, availability, and reliability. The partnership aligns both companies' strategic goals, as CloudFirst Europe brings a portfolio of complementary IBM cloud products and services that Brightsolid will now be able to offer its extensive client base. By combining CloudFirst Europe's full service cloud solutions with Brightsolid's regional expertise and client network, the partnership provides a robust suite of services for both new and existing customers.

“CloudFirst skillset in managed IBM Cloud Solutions enables us to bring a more comprehensive suite of cloud solutions to our clients,” said Tony Capper, Sales Director at Brightsolid.“By combining our data center expertise with CloudFirst's IBM cloud products, we're positioned to deliver exceptional value, security, and reliability to businesses across Scotland and the UK. This collaboration not only expands the options available to our clients but also strengthens our commitment to supporting digital transformation in the region.”

“Brightsolid's dedication to quality and reliability aligns perfectly with our values at CloudFirst,” added, Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst.“Brightsolid's data centers were selected not only for their exceptional quality but also for their geographic positioning and client reach. Our partnerships with multiple UK data centers, including Brightsolid, are structured to maximize customer engagement across different verticals and regions, creating access to a broader addressable market. We look forward to working closely with the Brightsolid team for years to come.”

