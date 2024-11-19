Thermal Spray Service Market To Reach USD 3.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major thermal spray service participants include A&A Coatings, APS Materials, Inc., ASB Industries, Inc., Bodycote plc, Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies, F.W. Gartner Thermal Spraying, Flame Spray SpA, Höganäs AB, Kennametal Stellite, Oerlikon Metco, Plasma-Tec, Inc., Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc., Thermal Spray Technologies, Inc., TST Engineered Coating Solutions, TWI Ltd.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The thermal spray service market revenue to cross USD 3.9 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . This growth is largely driven by the rising demand for high-performance coatings in key industries such as aerospace and automotive, where durability, wear resistance, and thermal protection are crucial.

Technological advancements in thermal spray techniques, particularly High-Velocity Oxy-Fuel (HVOF) and plasma spraying, significantly enhance the thermal spray service market. These methods provide coatings with superior properties that meet the evolving needs of various industries. Additionally, sectors like oil and gas, energy, and power increasingly seek corrosion-resistant coatings to protect their equipment from harsh environments, thus extending their operational lifespan.

In terms of technology, the HVOF segment was valued at over USD 1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2032. HVOF technology supports a wide range of materials, including metals, alloys, ceramics, and carbides. This versatility allows service providers to tailor coatings to meet specific industrial requirements, driving the demand for high-performance solutions. Industries such as aerospace, oil and gas, and energy rely on HVOF coatings for their remarkable resistance to wear, corrosion, and extreme temperatures, essential for the longevity of critical components like valves, turbine blades, and pumps.

Regarding end-use applications, the aerospace sector accounted for over 32% share of the thermal spray service market in 2023 and is projected to witness 33% CAGR up to 2032. Aerospace components, such as turbine blades, landing gear, engine parts, and exhaust systems, are subjected to extreme conditions, including high temperatures and corrosive environments. To enhance the durability of these parts, thermal spray coatings like HVOF and plasma spraying are applied, improving operational efficiency and ensuring compliance with stringent safety and performance standards.

In 2023, North America held around 43% share of the thermal spray service market with expectations to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2032. The automotive industry in North America is particularly influential, as thermal spray coatings improve the performance and longevity of essential components like engine parts, exhaust systems, and transmissions. As automakers focus on enhancing fuel efficiency, reducing emissions, and improving vehicle performance, the demand for advanced coating solutions, especially thermal spraying, is expected to rise.

