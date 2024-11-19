(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Equipment Rental Report and Forecast 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC equipment rental market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 5.80% between 2024 and 2032. Aided by increasing demand for and industrial activities and the growing preference for rental equipment over purchasing, the market is expected to significantly grow by 2032.



This sector has gained significant traction in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, driven by rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and a growing construction sector.

The increasing number of construction projects in the GCC countries, including infrastructure development, real estate expansion, and mega projects like the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, is a primary driver of the GCC equipment rental market. These projects require a wide range of construction equipment, from heavy machinery to smaller tools, and renting offers a cost-effective solution to meet these needs without the high upfront costs of purchasing, leading to GCC equipment rental market growth.

Moreover, the growing preference for rental equipment over purchasing is contributing significantly to the market growth. Renting equipment provides flexibility, reduces maintenance and storage costs, and allows access to the latest technologies. This trend is particularly evident in the construction, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries, where equipment needs can vary greatly over time.

The GCC's economic diversification efforts are also playing a significant role in propelling the equipment rental market. Countries in the region are investing heavily in non-oil sectors to reduce their dependence on oil revenues. This diversification is leading to increased industrial activities, infrastructure development, and commercial projects, all of which drive the demand for rental equipment.

The market is witnessing diverse applications across various sectors, further bolstering its growth. In the construction sector, rental equipment is essential for various activities, including excavation, earthmoving, lifting, and material handling. The growing number of infrastructure projects, such as highways, bridges, airports, and residential complexes, is driving the demand for rental construction equipment, consequently driving up the GCC equipment rental market share.

In the oil and gas sector, equipment rental is crucial for drilling, exploration, production, and maintenance activities. The region's vast oil and gas reserves and ongoing exploration and production activities necessitate the use of specialised equipment. Renting this equipment provides flexibility and cost savings, allowing companies to optimise their operations.

The manufacturing sector also benefits significantly from equipment rental. Manufacturing processes often require specialised machinery and tools, which can be expensive to purchase. Renting allows manufacturers to access the necessary equipment without the high capital investment, enabling them to maintain operational efficiency and respond to changing market demands.

As per the GCC equipment rental market analysis, in the logistics and warehousing sector, equipment rental is used for material handling, storage, and transportation. The growing e-commerce industry and the increasing need for efficient supply chain management are driving the demand for rental equipment in this sector. Forklifts, pallet jacks, and other material handling equipment are commonly rented to meet the dynamic needs of logistics operations.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on equipment category, end use, and region.

Market Breakup by Equipment Category

Power Generation

Temporary Buildings

Hoist and Access

Air and Steam

Cargo Containers

Climate Control

Mobile Lighting

Welding Machines

Material Handling Others Market Breakup by End Use

Telecom

BFSI

Mining

Oil and Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Agriculture Others Market Breakup by Region

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Bahrain Others Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the leading companies operating in global GCC equipment rental market. Some of the major players explored in the report are as follows:

Aggreko Middle East Ltd.

Byrne Equipment Rental LLC

Rental Solutions & Service LLC

SES Smart Energy Solutions FZCO

KPS Power Generation

Saudi Diesel Equipment Co. Ltd.

Almar Container Saudi Company Limited Neeraan International Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 169 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $5.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Middle East

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

GCC Equipment Rental Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900