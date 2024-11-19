General Partners Embrace Generative AI Amid Challenges, Dasseti And Alternatives Watch Research Reveals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wissem Souissi, CEO and FounderNEW YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dasseti, a leader in investment data management solutions, in partnership with Alternatives Watch , has released a pivotal research report , "GPs Look for Help Navigating GenAI Boom," highlighting General Partners' (GPs) perspectives on the adoption of generative AI (GenAI) within the alternative investment industry.The comprehensive study uncovers that 89% of GPs surveyed have incorporated GenAI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Co-Pilot in their work over the past year, with 84% planning to continue usage in the next 12 months. The findings signal strong optimism for AI-driven efficiency, with 68% intending to apply these tools in investor reporting and 42% prioritizing investment processes for GenAI application.However, the research report also sheds light on significant barriers: 79% of GPs expressed concerns about data reliability, and 63% are focused on the security of financial information. A notable 83% of respondents emphasized the importance of industry-specific case studies to facilitate better adoption, revealing a demand for practical insights over general knowledge.Dasseti's CEO and Founder, Wissem Souissi, commented,“This research confirms that while GPs recognize the transformative potential of GenAI, addressing concerns around data accuracy and robust guidance is essential for successful implementation. Dasseti remains committed to providing the tools and expertise to bridge these gaps and support the evolving needs of investment professionals.”The report marks a significant step in understanding the trajectory of GenAI integration in the sector, emphasizing that tailored educational resources and real-world examples are key to overcoming current challenges.About DassetiDasseti transforms investment data management through advanced AI and automation, enabling GPs, asset managers, and institutional investors to streamline due diligence, investor relations, and ESG initiatives. Supported by Nasdaq, Dasseti has achieved recognition for its innovative approach, including multiple industry awards.For more information, visit or download the full research report at

