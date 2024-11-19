Inploi Launches Integration Into Cornerstone, Offering Inploi's Solution To Cornerstone's Global Customer Base

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) inploi's Partnership Ecosystem makes candidate experience central to innovation in human capital management technology

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- inploi , a UK-based talent SaaS scale-up, today announces a integration into Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered workforce agility solutions. This collaboration brings inploi's candidate experience to Cornerstone Galaxy, the complete AI-powered workforce agility platform, for post-hire skills development and employee experience, creating a seamless solution for employers to enhance their recruitment and talent management strategies.

Driving Success for Shared Customers

The inploi and Cornerstone technology combination is already used by several high-profile clients, including global retailers and leading leisure companies. By integrating inploi's technology with Cornerstone's applicant tracking system, these employers have experienced significant improvements in recruitment efficiency.

Supporting Cornerstone's Customers with Better Talent Attraction

Through a seamless integration, Cornerstone's global customer base will be able to implement inploi's robust suite of tools, including programmatic job advertising, dynamic and accessible career pages, AI-enabled chatbot application forms, and detailed analytics. inploi's front-end technology is a powerful complement to Cornerstone's post-hire strengths in skills development and employee experience, offering a more holistic talent management solution to power a future-ready workforce. The partnership will be supported by existing Cornerstone implementation providers including Kharalis, Vitro, and SQEPtech, who are also inploi partners.

David Wood, Group Vice President - Alliances at Cornerstone commented, "Cornerstone is at the forefront of helping organisations across the globe to close the workforce readiness gap, helping organisations to identify skills gaps and development opportunities, retain and engage top talent, and provide multi-modal learning experiences to meet the diverse needs of the modern workforce. Candidate experience through talent acquisition is an essential part of that journey, and we are glad to be partnering with inploi to offer innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses, and the expectations of the workforce, worldwide.”

Matthew de la Hey, CEO and co-founder at inploi, added:“Our partnership with Cornerstone is a significant milestone in our journey to innovating the way businesses attract and develop the next generation of talent. By combining our technology with Cornerstone's leading talent solutions, we're not only streamlining the hiring process but also empowering employees to grow and succeed within their roles. This collaboration demonstrates inploi's commitment to helping enterprise talent acquisition teams maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of their existing technology investments.”

For more information on how to integrate inploi's solutions with Cornerstone, or to get in touch about a partnership, visit inploi's website here .

For further press enquiries, contact Leah Jones on ... or +44 7876 117760.

Matthew de la Hey

inploi

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.