BENGALURU, India and SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is among the 2024 Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) in IT , for the second consecutive year. The Company has also been recognized as an Exemplar of Inclusion in the Most Inclusive Companies (MICI). These prestigious accolades highlight the company's unwavering commitment to fostering diversity, equity, inclusion, and belongingness (DEIB) in the workplace.

Happiest Minds recognized among 2024 Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India in IT and Exemplar of Inclusion in the Most Inclusive Companies Index

Avtar and Seramount acknowledge organizations that champion an inclusive work culture and are committed to embracing diversity in all its forms. Happiest Minds has been chosen from a pool of 361 companies across various industries for the BCWI award and from 151 companies for the MICI award. These recognitions underscore Happiest Minds' transformative impact on workplace culture and its vision for a diverse future.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Product and Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Happiest Minds, said, "Our recognition as one of the Best Companies for Women in India and on the Most Inclusive Companies Index is a testament to our core values of inclusivity, happiness, and equality. We believe in providing equal opportunities and are committed to the holistic development of all our members. Through initiatives like women leadership development programs, unconscious bias training, and mentorship programs, Happiest Minds has continuously worked toward creating a culture where diverse talent can flourish."

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds,

said, "At Happiest Minds, diversity and inclusion are central to our culture, where everyone is valued and empowered. We take pride in our initiatives that position us as leaders in creating inclusive workplaces for women and people with disabilities (PWD). Our hiring programs equip PWD with essential skills, supported by training partnerships and placement programs."

Commenting on the achievement, he added, "These awards inspire us to strengthen our commitment to a diverse and community-oriented workplace, ensuring everyone can thrive and contribute to our success."

Deepti Moolya, Associate Director & Lead, DEIB, Happiest Minds,

said, "It is incredibly rewarding to see the impact of our inclusive practices come to life. We are deeply committed to hiring diverse talent and ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender, ability, or background, has the tools, support, and opportunities to thrive. One of the cornerstones of our diversity initiatives is Aura, a dedicated group aimed at grooming women leaders for higher responsibilities, ensuring their professional growth is supported at every step of their journey. This recognition from Avtar & Seramount underscores the importance of our efforts, and we will continue to lead with purpose and passion in fostering a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered to succeed."

Happiest Minds has been noted for its diverse and inclusive culture since its inception. The most recent recognitions include Top 100 India's Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2024 by Great Place To Work®, 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024 by AIM, and Gold for Talent Acquisition and Silver for Future of Work at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2024.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

(NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables

digital

transformation

for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as:

artificial intelligen c e, blockcha in , cloud ,

digital process

automation ,

internet of

things ,

robotics/drones,

security ,

virtual/ augmented reality ,

etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work CertifiedTM company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

