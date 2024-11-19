Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market To Reach $12.3 Billion, Globally, By 2030 At 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Research, 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report, the global nerve repair and regeneration generated $6.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF at:Major determinants of the market growthRise in prevalence of neurological & epidemic disorders and surge in geriatric population that need nerve repair and regeneration therapy drive the global nerve repair and regeneration market. However, high cost associated with neurostimulator devices and lack of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in awareness among people and increase in expenditure on healthcare would open new opportunities in the future.The biomaterials segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By product, the biomaterials segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in target population base and increase in awareness among patients. However, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global nerve repair and regeneration market, owing to increase in consumer awareness about nerve repair and advent of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector.Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert:The neuromodulation surgery segment held the lion's shareBy surgery, the neuromodulation surgery segment dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly half of the global nerve repair and regeneration market in 2020, due to rise in number of product approvals. However, the direct neuropathy segment would portray the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, due to surge in awareness of benefits of using external neuromodulators.North America held the largest shareBy region, the global nerve repair and regeneration market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the market, due to increase in the prevalence of neurodegenerative & neurodevelopmental diseases, stroke, and traumatic brain injuries coupled with increase in adoption of advanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in awareness among patient, supportive government initiatives, and presence of unmet medical needs, and advent of innovative technologies.Key market playersAbbott LaboratoriesIntegra Lifesciences CorporationBoston scientific Inc.AxogenicMedtronic plcCheckpoint SurgicalStryker CorporationSynovis Micro Companies AlliancePolyganicsOrthoMed, Inc.Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.