GoDaddy Shares Expert Tips to Help Boost White Friday Promotions in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh – As White Friday approaches, GoDaddy, a trusted partner for small businesses and start-ups in the Kingdom, is unveiling tips to help businesses optimize their strategies and strengthen customer relationships during this key shopping event.

“White Friday is a pivotal moment for businesses in the Kingdom, providing the opportunity to connect with customers and drive meaningful sales. By implementing some of these concepts, small businesses can help to elevate their brand, drive business growth, and cultivate lasting relationships with customers,” said Selina Bieber, Vice President for International Markets at GoDaddy.

With Saudi Arabia’s consumers actively seeking special deals, GoDaddy offers the following six tips to help small businesses succeed this White Friday:

• Optimize Your Online Presence: Using GoDaddy’s E-Store, businesses can easily create a mobile-friendly, user-friendly online store, delivering a seamless experience that positively impacts customer purchases.

• Leverage Email Marketing: Targeted email campaigns with GoDaddy’s Email Marketing tool can engage customers with personalized messages, raising awareness of White Friday promotions and enhancing conversion rates.

• Engage on Social Media: Generate excitement for your White Friday deals on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Captivating visuals and compelling content can attract a wider audience.

• Offer Early Access Deals: Reward loyal customers by granting early access to White Friday deals, boosting engagement while fostering brand loyalty.

• Utilize Limited-Time Promotions: Offer flash sales and limited-time offers, encouraging shoppers to take action and to drive increased online traffic.

• Analyze and Learn: Review recent sales data to better understand your customer’s preferences and behaviors, to help refining your marketing strategies.

Tools and Resources available to Help Small Businesses

Small businesses looking for guidance on how to maximize their seasonal sales can visit GoDaddy’s resources library. These free resources include information on building an online presence, e-commerce tools, digital marketing, and best practices for website development and growth, and much more.

GoDaddy remains committed to empowering small businesses with online tools, guidance and insights necessary to craft effective marketing strategies, develop engaging promotions, prioritize exceptional customer service, and build success for their business.





