QCT Demonstrates Server Systems With The Latest AMD Advancements At Supercomputing 2024

MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company addresses the most demanding AI and HPC requirements with next-gen AMD solutions

- Mike Yang, President of QCTATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is exhibiting its latest AMD processor-based servers to address the computing needs of supercomputing data centers at Supercomputing 2024 (SC24), taking place from November 17-22 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Georgia World Congress Center. At SC24, QCT will be showcasing and demonstrating a wide range of solutions designed specifically for HPC and AI environments powered by AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series processors (5th Gen AMD EPYC processors) and AMD InstinctTM MI325X accelerators at Booth #1013.“QCT is proud to continue our collaboration with AMD, bringing cutting-edge AI and HPC technologies to the market,” said Mike Yang, President of QCT,“Our expanded offerings, powered by AMD EPYC processors and AMD Instinct GPUs, underscore our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”“AMD enterprise solutions deliver the compute capabilities our customers require for their most demanding AI-enabled data center workloads,” said Ravi Kuppuswamy, senior vice president, Server Business Unit, AMD,“Our highly efficient 'Zen 5' cores and innovative chiplet-based architecture allowed us to build an advanced, diversified server portfolio that addresses the rapidly evolving needs of our customers and the modern data center.”QCT is showcasing the following servers designed to deliver exceptional performance and density for AI-driven data centers:.QuantaGrid D74A-7U: Powered by dual AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors and supporting eight AMD Instinct GPUs, this server is optimized for AI training. Seamlessly integrated with the AMD ROCmTM software, the AMD Instinct GPUs deliver open standards connectivity for demanding workloads and support key AI frameworks..QuantaGrid D75M-5U: Powered by dual AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, this processor is built on the AMD“Zen 5” architecture and offers a balanced, cost-effective solution for AI-centric environments. It features liquid cooling capabilities and delivers outstanding performance and energy efficiency across a wide range of workloads, making it a versatile choice for enterprises with evolving AI demands..QuantaGrid D44N-1U: Powered by dual AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series processors, this server features an advanced air-cooling and liquid cooling-ready design. It also supports up to 5x PCIe 5.0 expansion slots and 2x single-width accelerators to fulfill AI inference workloads, and the DC-SCM architecture to meet different configuration needs.Visit QCT Booth #1013 to gain insights on the future of HPC, AI, data analytics, and to explore how QCT's solutions can transform your data center.For more information on QCT AMD Solutions visit:AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD Instinct, EPYC, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

Jean Ko

QCT

+886 912 025 348

...

