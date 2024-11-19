ADEK Extends Existing Contract with Alef Education to Provide Innovative Solutions to UAE Government School Students in Cycles 2 and 3

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 18 November 2024: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, announced that its contract with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education And Knowledge (ADEK) has been extended for three more years, further cementing its position as a leader in reshaping the educational landscape in the UAE. The renewal of this partnership underscores the commitment of Alef Education to providing a personalised learning experience that actively engages students, teachers, and parents.



This extension is a testament to the successful collaboration between Alef Education and ADEK over the past few years. In addition to training teachers, Alef Education leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology to deliver innovative solutions that have significantly enhanced student engagement and academic performance in Abu Dhabi. This effort aligns with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision to develop a unique educational model. It supports the UAE Centennial 2071 goals, particularly its commitment to invest in education to build an advanced society based on knowledge and innovation. Initially signed in 2019 for 10 years, the contract was extended by two years until 2030. With this latest extension, the current validity of the agreement has now been extended until the end of 2033.



Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said, “We are delighted with this three-year extension to our contract with ADEK. This development underlines the success that Alef Education and ADEK have achieved together in improving student learning outcomes in the UAE and our role in developing the future of human capital. Together, we are committed to further empowering students through our AI-powered solutions. This extension will enable Alef Education to drive further innovation within the UAE education sector by utilising technology to support educators while preparing students to reach their full potential.”



The contract, executed with the same commercial terms, will provide services to government school students in Cycle 2 (Grades 5-8) and Cycle 3 (Grades 9-12), with remuneration set at a contractually agreed-upon fixed rate per student. In addition, the contract allows Alef Education to charge for actual student numbers above the minimum threshold, providing a clear path for potential revenue growth.







