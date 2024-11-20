Minister of Economy tours two food sector companies, emphasizes the need to boost industry’s competitiveness

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 18 November 2024:

As part of the Ministry of Economy’s Economic Engagement initiative, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, visited two food sector companies with an aim to boost collaboration with the country’s private sector. During the visit, the companies were briefed on leading national policies and strategies including the economic clusters strategy, which seeks to promote the national economy’s sustainability, competitiveness and growth.

The Minister of Economy visited Zabeel Feed, a leading producer of high-quality animal feed, and Global Farms, an agricultural enterprise leveraging advanced technology to produce fresh fruits in line with globally recognized standards.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE prioritizes the development of forward-looking policies that align with advanced global standards and support the growth of new economic sectors, including food production. This approach furthers the nation’s economic diversification goals and enhances its competitiveness on both regional and global stages.

Moreover, H.E. emphasized that the economic clusters model is poised to play a key role in the UAE’s economic strategy for the future, with the food cluster being a top priority. The Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with its partners, is advancing the implementation of this initiative by creating geographically concentrated hubs for interconnected industries and institutions. The development of this robust and adaptable economic model that blends competition with collaboration will help achieve the UAE’s goal of building a sustainable food ecosystem.

The food cluster strategy aims to ensure self-sufficiency in food production and enhance the food ecosystem management through supporting agricultural enterprises and increasing local production. The initiative aims to meet local market needs, position the UAE as a leading food exporter to key regional and global markets, and support the goals of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, such as increasing the national GDP to AED 3 trillion by the next decade.



H.E. stated: "Today’s visit is a key step forward in enhancing dialogue with food sector companies in the UAE, exploring leading practices, and promoting the adoption of sustainable production technologies. This aligns with the nation’s strategic focus on the sector’s development and positioning it as a key player among the industries of the future.”

During his visit to Zabeel Feed, H.E. Bin Touq learned about modern production facilities, which produce 300 tons of fresh animal feed daily using cutting-edge technology. This locally made product enhances the nutritional profile of meat, adheres to world-class standards, and caters to both domestic markets and significant export destinations such as England, Saudi Arabia, and the GCC.

At Global Farms, H.E. Bin Touq examined the company’s state-of-the-art agricultural techniques for fruit cultivation. These methods ensure a consistent supply of fresh produce to the local market, overcoming seasonal limitations through advanced technology and precision systems. The company also champions a vision to support new-generation farmers by sharing its expertise, mentoring them to achieve high standards in agricultural production and distribution, and working towards expansion both at regional and international levels.



