NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE® LAUNCHES A SERIES OF NEW VOYAGES FROM SEPTEMBER 2026 THROUGH APRIL 2027 DURING ITS BLACK FRIDAY SALE

(MENAFN- ActiMedia) Mumbai (18th November 2024) - Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, is inviting guests to experience more by unveiling over 400 new voyages during its Black Friday Sale.

NCL’s highly anticipated Black Friday sale is happening now and includes 50% off all currently published voyages plus an additional $200 onboard credit, allowing guests to start planning their dream cruise holiday well in advance while also locking in exceptional savings. With new sailings across 11 regions, including Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Bahamas, the Mexican Riviera and more now available from September 2026 to April 2027, guests can embark on unforgettable voyages from 20 distinct departure ports and visit 100 destinations across 39 countries.

Guests can also enjoy more value during the Black Friday sale period by combining it with More At Sea™, the cruise line’s brand-new value-added package available for all voyages beginning 1 January 2025. The year-round promotion includes more elevated offerings of the amenities guests value most, including 45% more premium spirit brands, such as Grey Goose Vodka, Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Hendrick’s Gin and Woodford Reserve Bourbon, which are all featured in the beverage package. Guests can also choose from over 100 specialty cocktails served across its more than 80 bars. Additionally, they can savour more culinary experiences with additional specialty dining meals available for guests sailing on voyages of seven days or longer. More included Wi-Fi minutes powered by Starlink’s high-speed internet, means sharing even more moments with loved ones back at home. The package also features $50 shore excursion credits to explore more in every port.

“Offering guests more ways to have their own best vacation with more of what they love is central to our commitment,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With our new fall-winter 2026/27 itineraries, we’re thrilled to provide them with even more voyage options, destinations, and ships to choose from, including our newest cutting-edge vessels, Norwegian Aqua™ and Norwegian Luna™. For added convenience, we will feature weekend turnarounds from ports across the U.S., including New Orleans, Miami, and Galveston, Texas, making it easier for guests to set sail on their own schedule. The upcoming holiday season is the perfect time to start planning while getting the most value from your vacation.”



“We are delighted to extend our Asia-Pacific offering with even more perfectly curated opportunities to explore more of the world,” said Ben Angell, VP and Managing Director, NCL APAC. “NCL is providing Indian travellers even more options to enjoy their best holiday and cruise how, when and where they want to – whether discovering the many wonders of Asia through one of our open-jaw or round-trip Tokyo sailings or exploring Australia’s wine regions and our first ever four-day taster cruise.”



NCL’s new 2026/27 deployment season highlights include:

More Immersive Itineraries across Asia from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Singapore

Following a season of Alaska voyages in summer 2026, Norwegian Jade® will journey eastward, marking her return to Asia for the first time since winter 2019/2020. Delivering some of the most diverse deployments in the region, the ship’s expansive seven-month Asia season, from 7 October 2026 through 10 April 2027, will feature a total of 16 open-jaw voyages between four seasonal homeports, including Incheon, South Korea; Hong Kong; Singapore, as well as two roundtrip voyages from Tokyo. Offering an exceptional variety of destinations while underscoring NCL’s commitment to port-intensive and immersive itineraries, Norwegian Jade will make maiden calls to Muara, Brunei Darussalam; Kaoshiung, Taiwan; Jeju (Jeju Island), South Korea; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia as well as Coron, Philippines. Additionally, select sailings will include an overnight stay in Hong Kong as well as late departures from key ports in Japan and South Korea, such as Osaka, Kanazawa, and Busan, offering guests the opportunity to dive deeper into the local nature, cuisine, culture, and nightlife.

.

More to Explore Close to Home with Cruises to Australia’s Wine Regions and “Taster” Sailings

Just in time for the holiday season, Norwegian Spirit® will arrive in Sydney on 12 December, 2026, following a repositioning sailing from Lautoka, Fiji. During her seasonal deployment to Australia and New Zealand, she will offer a collection of five consecutive roundtrip voyages from Sydney, including two specially curated 11-day cruises embarking on 12 December 2026 and 10 January 2027 to some of Australia’s top-rated wine regions. The voyages will call to Hobart, Tasmania and Kangaroo Island, South Australia, along with overnight stays in Adelaide, South Australia and Melbourne, Victoria. These itineraries are designed to offer wine enthusiasts the chance to explore celebrated vineyards near each port of call, including the iconic valleys of Barossa, Derwent and Yarra.

Guests looking for a shorter getaway can opt for roundtrip four-day “taster” sailings from Sydney with a stop in Hobart, Tasmania. For those interested in longer voyages, the 11-day open-jaw sailings between Sydney and Auckland are a must-do for a deeper dive into the beauty and culture of Australia and New Zealand. These journeys call to Eden and Melbourne, Australia as well as Dunedin (Port Chalmers) and Tauranga, New Zealand, enabling guests to immerse themselves in breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich traditions. From the stunning scenery of New Zealand's fjords to the dynamic atmosphere of Sydney, these sailings offer unforgettable memories and a chance to experience the best of both countries.

More Caribbean Voyages from Miami, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia, and Others

This season, 15 NCL ships will embark on five-to-13-day Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailings from 10 ports, including Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla.; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; Galveston, Texas; and San Juan, Puerto Rico among others. Additionally, the Brand’s newest vessels, including Norwegian Prima, Viva, Aqua and Luna, will all offer fun-in-the-sun itineraries during this season.

Norwegian Prima® will debut in New Orleans making it her first season in the Big Easy offering voyages to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan Island, Honduras; among others. Norwegian Viva® will return to Galveston, Texas, with Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna returning to Miami. These vessels will offer convenient weekend turnarounds on Saturdays and Sundays and are set to visit some of the Caribbean’s most popular ports. Each itinerary also includes calls to NCL’s private destinations, Harvest Caye in Belize, or Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, which will feature a new multi-ship pier by late 2025.

Norwegian Breakaway® will make her debut at her seasonal homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on 15 November 2026. From La Isla del Encanto, Norwegian Breakaway will offer seven-day Southern Caribbean itineraries, visiting iconic destinations nearly every day, including Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; La Romana, Dominican Republic; Willemstad, Curacao; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Meanwhile, after relaunching operations from Philadelphia in April 2026 with Norwegian Jewel’s season from April to September 2026, NCL will continue to be the only cruise line to sail from the SouthPort Marine Terminal Complex in fall-winter 2026/27. Norwegian Pearl® will then be the second ship in NCL’s fleet to set sail from the Brand’s new homeport, providing more access to Caribbean cruises for U.S. Mid-Atlantic residents from 14 November 2026, through 20 March, 2027.

More to See with Adventures along the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles

Norwegian Encore will kick off her first full length Mexican Riviera season from 18 October, 2026 through 4 April, 2027, with seven-day roundtrip itineraries from Los Angeles departing each Sunday, taking guests to popular ports like Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Guests will enjoy an array of exciting experiences, including a thrilling multi-level racetrack, an adults-only lounge at Spice H2O, and award-winning entertainment featuring live music and world-class entertainment.

More Short Escapes to the Bahamas from Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla.

As short Bahamas cruises continue to grow in popularity, NCL will launch Norwegian Joy’s® first-ever season of voyages to the Bahamas beginning 2 November, 2026. The three- and four-day sailings will feature convenient Friday and Monday departures from Miami.

Additionally, Norwegian Getaway’s Bahamas season will extend to April 2027 with three- to five-day cruises calling to Nassau and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas from Miami and Port Canaveral, Fla. These short, action-packed getaways provide the perfect opportunity for guests to escape to paradise for a few days, enjoying the sun, sand, and signature NCL experiences that make every journey memorable.





MENAFN19112024004502009770ID1108900630