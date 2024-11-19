Oxygen-Free Copper Market Set To Reach USD 49.83 Billion By 2032, With A CAGR Of 5.8% | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The augmentation in the potential of end-use industries is boosting the oxygen-free copper market. New York, USA, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview: The global oxygen-free copper market size is projected to grow from USD 29.92 billion in 2023 to USD 49.83 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.8%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. Oxygen-free copper is excessively unadulterated copper with excessively low oxygen content. It has undergone an electrolytic clarification procedure to eliminate all but an indicated level of oxygen. It is the uncontaminated commercial copper grade obtainable, entailing 99.99% copper with the least aggregate of debasement, and is excessively endorsed for applications needing higher conductivity and congruences such as superconducting wires, PCBs, x-ray tubes, vacuum interpreters, rotor bars, and motor coils. Key Insights from the Report:

The market for oxygen-free copper is significantly shaped by the scaling up of production of electronics, automotive, and renewable energy, which causes the demand for high-conductivity substances.

The oxygen-free copper market segmentation is mainly based on grade, product, application, and region.

Based on grade, the Cu-OF segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By region, the report provides market insights into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2023 USD 29.92 billion Market size value in 2024 USD 31.64 billion Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 49.83 billion CAGR 5.8% from 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Historical data 2019-2022 Forecast period 2024-2032

Market's Growth Drivers:

Growth of the Automotive Industry : The augmentation of the automotive industry is notably propelling the growth of the market. As automotive makers increasingly acquire progressive technologies, the demand for elevated presentation substances such as oxygen-free copper surges. This copper alternative is forced for its superlative conductivity and aversion to abrasion, making it perfect for utilization in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and modern in-car electronics, contributing to the oxygen-free copper market growth.

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronics : The growing demand for consumer electronics is notably pushing the market. It is acknowledged for its outstanding aversion proof and superlative electrical conductivity. It is growingly approved for improving the dependability and presentation of electronic gadgets. This elevated presentation substance is becoming a favored option among manufacturers looking to encounter the growing consumer demand for progressive, resistant electronics. Subsequently, several industry contenders are shifting to oxygen-free copper to influence its advantages.

Technological Progressions : Technological progression in oxygen-free copper to improve the substance's attributes and applications pushes the market growth. Inventions in production methodologies and clarification procedures have given rise to enhanced clarity and conductivity of oxygen-free copper rendering it growingly treasured in elevated presentation electronics and other challenging applications. These progressions sanction superior performance, dependability, and productivity in commodities such as accelerated data cables, connectors, and electronic constituents.

List of Oxygen-Free Copper Market Key Players:



Copper Braid Products

Cupori

Hitachi Metals Neomaterial, Ltd.

Hussey Copper

Metrod Holdings Berhad

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

Sam Dong Southwire Company, LLC

Geographical Analysis:

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest oxygen-free copper market share. This is due to its strong ecosystem for electronics and electrical industries, which are prominent consumers of this substance. Oxygen-free copper is vital in applications such as power conveyance, exclusive audio instruments, and telecommunications, all of which are noteworthy in this region. Further, notable funding in framework advancement by nations such as Japan and China has ignited market growth. This funding is improving the region's potential for progressive technology and electrical systems.

North America is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the obtainability of a strong framework for progressive manufacturing potential, which has pushed the demand for oxygen-free copper in the region. Further, growing merger and acquisition procedures by prominent contenders in the region are expected to augment the market reach during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation:

By Grade Outlook:



Cu-OF Cu-OFE

By Product Outlook:



Wires

Strips

Busbars & Rods Other Products

By Application Outlook:



Electrical & Electronics

Automotive Other Applications

By Regional Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

