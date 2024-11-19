Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP Starts Trading On SIX Swiss Exchange Today

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



The Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP is the first Aptos ETP to list on SIX exchange and will seek to stake the Aptos held in the product, generating additional returns that are accumulated in the ETP.

Aptos is a“production ready” high-performance blockchain, with high speed and cost efficiency. Large institutions and consumer brands are opting for this Layer 1 Blockchain. Bitwise's of ETC Group in August, and the recent acquisition of institutional staking provider Attestant , has brought its combined client assets to over $10 billion.

November 19, 2024. Zurich/Frankfurt: Bitwise Asset Management 's Aptos Staking ETP (Ticker: APTB; ISIN: DE000A4AJWU3) will start trading on the SIX Swiss Exchange today1. The listing gives investors access to a high-performance blockchain that has rapidly grown to over 8 million monthly users, underscoring Bitwise's continued leadership in the growing crypto asset class. Bitwise designed APTB for institutional as well as retail investors trading via regulated markets, utilizing a best-in-class custodian, auditor, administrator, and staking infrastructure. APTB is fully backed and will stake the underlying Aptos to generate rewards from the blockchain that will be accumulated in the ETP. The benchmark for this ETP is the Compass Aptos Total Return 90% Index , provided by Compass Financial Technologies SA. The index measures the return generated by an investment in Aptos while staking on the Aptos blockchain. Ninety percent of the index is staked, and staking rewards are compounded daily. Bell-Ringing Ceremony at Zurich Stock Exchange Aptos and Bitwise will celebrate the milestone event on 25 November with a bell-ringing ceremony at the Zurich Stock Exchange, which will be attended by representatives of Aptos Foundation and the larger Aptos ecosystem, as well as Hunter Horsley, CEO and co-founder of Bitwise. Aptos launched in 2022, two and a half years after Solana, and seven years after Ethereum. The Layer 1 blockchain has been praised for its breakthrough performance that enables enterprise-scale applications. Aptos Labs, a core contributor to the blockchain, is led by a senior team that previously worked on Meta's blockchain initiative, and is backed by prominent institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Apollo Global Management, PayPal Ventures, and Franklin Templeton Investments. APTB is the 10th ETP for Bitwise in Europe, joining a suite that includes the largest and most liquid physically backed bitcoin ETP (BTCE ) and its fast-growing Ethereum Staking ETP (ET32 ). Following the launch at SIX, Bitwise is planning to list the ETP on other leading European stock exchanges. . When token holders stake their tokens to validate transactions on a Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain network such as Aptos, they contribute to the security of the blockchain and receive additional tokens as rewards. More information is available in Bitwise's digital assets staking guide . Bitwise's acquisition of ETC Group in August, and the recent acquisition of institutional staking provider Attestant , has brought its combined client assets to over $10 billion. The company now plans to rebrand its European crypto ETP portfolio and expand its European platform while continuing to issue new institutional-grade products for European investors. Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Aptos Staking ETP Primary Ticker APTB ISIN DE000A4AJWU3 Valor 139573609 TER 0.85% p.a.





About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with Bitwise to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking solutions – spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past four years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's largest and most liquid bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and approved by BaFin. Bitwise exclusively partners with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with Bitwise's robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit



Important information

This press release does not constitute investment advice, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy financial products. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH (“BEU”), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that this article is neither investment advice nor an offer or solicitation to acquire financial products or cryptocurrencies.

Before investing in crypto Exchange Traded Products (“ETPs”), potential investors should consider the following:

Potential investors should seek independent advice and consider relevant information contained in the base prospectus and the final terms for the ETPs, especially the risk factors. ETPs issued by BEU are suitable only for persons experienced in investing in cryptocurrencies and risks of investing can be found in the prospectus and final terms available on . The invested capital is at risk, and losses up to the amount invested are possible. ETPs backed by cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets and performance is unpredictable. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The market price of ETPs will vary and they do not offer a fixed income or match precisely the performance of the underlying cryptocurrency. Investing in ETPs involves numerous risks including general market risks relating to underlying, adverse price movements, currency, liquidity, operational, legal and regulatory risks.

1 The ETP is available to Europe-based investors only.