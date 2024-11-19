(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 November 2024 – With three incredible weeks of high-energy fitness activities and boundless enthusiasm behind us, the eighth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is entering its thrilling home stretch, setting the stage for an unforgettable grand finale.



Since its launch on Sunday 26 October, Dubai has seen a powerful wave of energy, with residents and visitors uniting to crush their 30 x 30 goals and embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Now, as the fourth and final week unfolds, an exciting lineup of FREE fitness activities, community events, and wellness initiatives awaits, promising a spectacular close to DFC and a lasting impact on Dubai’s fitness scene.



From an unique running experience in the world’s largest free fun run at the sixth annual Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai, to countless fitness classes and events across the city, here’s what’s in store for an epic final week:



Dubai Run presented by Mai Dubai – two routes, one iconic experience



Whether your aim is to break a personal record or simply soak in the festive atmosphere, Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, promises an unforgettable final weekend. Taking place on Sunday, 24 November, this celebration of health, fitness, and community spirit is like no other, with two thrilling route options: the 5km Downtown course or the more challenging 10km along Sheikh Zayed Road. Offering a rare chance to run on one of the world’s most iconic highways - minus the cars - whilst soaking up the sites of Dubai’s stunning skyline, both courses start near the Museum of the Future. The 5km route, ideal for families, beginners, and casual runners, winds past landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera, ending at Souk Al Bahar near Dubai Mall on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. For those looking for more of a challenge, the 10km route stretches along Sheikh Zayed Road, crossing Dubai Canal Bridge, and looping back towards DIFC’s Gate Building, offering impressive views of the city’s architectural marvels.



Register now for free at to secure your spot and experience Dubai like never before. Upon registration, you will receive a QR code, which is required to collect your bib for entry. Bib collection will be available at the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30 x 30 Fitness Village - Gate 2 - until Saturday, 23 November. Collection hours are 4 PM to 11 PM on weekdays, midday to midnight on Fridays, and 8 AM to midnight on weekends. It’s also recommended to use public transport as there will be limited public parking available.



Tomorrow Ride 2024: Join for a healthier community



Looking to warm up ahead of DFC’s grand finale event? Join the Tomorrow Ride on 23 November at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU). This cycling event offers two routes: a 4km loop for families and children around the university and a 14km route through Academic City for more experienced cyclists. Organised by the university in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, the event kicks off at 6:15 AM and promises a fun-filled day with entertainment, food stalls, and festivities. Whether you're an avid cyclist or a family looking for a morning adventure, visit the Hopasports website for more information and to register to be part of this exciting fitness celebration!.



Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix Presented by P&O Marinas (SailGP)



Make your way to Mina Rashid on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24 November for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas. Watch 11 national teams, featuring the world’s best sailors, battle it out over two thrilling days of high-speed racing as cutting-edge F50s reach over 100 kph. This season, there will also be lots to do and enjoy off the water, including live performances from international superstars Craig David and Tinie Tempah in the Premium Waterfront Lounge in partnership with Nikki Beach Dubai. There will also be a whole host of world-class food options plus family-friendly fun, including interactive fan experiences, F50 simulator sessions, and engaging activities for all ages. Experience the action with a variety of ticketing options that offer unparalleled views and luxury hospitality. Head to for more information.



Dubai Padel Cup (DPC) – An adrenaline-packed competition



It’s your last chance to join the Dubai Padel Cup (DPC) as it nears the end of an action-packed month of tournaments. A great way to have fun and find your UAE padel community, you’ll learn everything from basic skills to slick, pro-level moves. Plus, with free coaching sessions from some of Dubai’s best coaches, you’ll have all the tools to take your game to the next level. For more information, visit the Dubai Padel Cup website.



Three free 30x30 30-day Fitness Villages



Get ready for an action-packed final weekend of DFC – the clock is ticking, and this is your last chance to experience the ultimate fitness adventure across its three free 30x30 Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park, and Al Warqa’a Park. These high-energy hotspots have been buzzing with excitement over the last few weeks, and they’re set to go out with a bang! So, whether you're a fitness fanatic or just starting out, these vibrant locations will help unlock your full potential, push your limits, and make the most of every last moment of DFC.



The DP World Kite Beach 30x30 Fitness Village is a fitness paradise on Dubai's iconic coastline. With dynamic sessions, family-friendly zones, and ample space to stay active, it’s the perfect place to conquer your 30 x 30 goals before the challenge ends. From padel to water sports, beach volleyball to yoga, and so much more, there’s no better time to jump in and get active. The difference zones include:



• Decathlon Sports Court

• DP World Cricket Arena

• DP World Sports Hub

• Emarat Padel Courts

• Emirates Rebounder

• Emirates NBD Watersports

• Emirates NBD Yoga

• e& Main Stage

• MIRA Teen Fit – Boxd – Martial Arts

• Sun & Sand Sports Beach Volleyball

• talabat Core – Cardio – Resistance

• Wasl Gymnastics

• Wasl Parkour

• WHOOP Lift – Ride – Row



Classes to look out for this week include Power Row at WHOOP Row – a full-body workout using rowing machines to build strength and power; and Mindful Movement at Emirates NBD Yoga – the opportunity to cultivate mindfulness, flexibility, and strength through a blend of poses and breathing techniques. For those looking to improve muscle tone, strength and endurance, there is the Dubai 92 Fitness Rave taking place on Saturday, 23 November at 6 PM – an energetic dance based class on the e& Main Stage.



Open on weekdays from 3 PM to 11 PM and throughout the final weekend from 7 AM to 11 PM, this fitness village is more than just a place to work out – it’s a lively community space where you can connect, stay active, and smash your 30x30 goals. So, make the most of this open-air gym while you still can!



The perfect spot to get active, the Dubai Municipality Zabeel Park 30x30 Fitness Village offers an exciting variety of activities to boost your health and wellness. Head to the Main Stage for a full-body dance workout to urban moves and beats in a Street Dance Party Class, test your batting and bowling skills at the Cricket Zone or challenge your mates to a game on the Emirates 3 on 3 Basketball Court - there’s no shortage of activities to get you moving. Families can also get in on the action at the Dubai Municipality Teens Gym with Junior Jump – a fun jump-based class where kids can improve distance and power - or Mini HIIT – a high intensity interval training suitable for the kids!



Serving as the central hub for you to collect your bibs for Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, until Saturday, 23 November, this fitness village is open from 4 PM to 11 PM Monday to Thursday, 12 PM to midnight on Fridays, and 8 AM to midnight for its final weekend.



Get ready for the final week of DFC at the RTA Al Warqa’a Park 30x30 Fitness Village, your ultimate outdoor fitness destination. At its heart, you'll find the Cycling Hub, equipped with 75 bikes and on-site mechanics. Challenge yourself with the Running Club or enjoy some friendly competition on Dubai Municipality’s sports pitches and courts. For a more private experience, there's a ladies-only zone offering specialised classes like FlowShift, a mindful yoga session emphasizing meditation. Kids can dive into their own fun with activities at the children's area, from the Modesh Inflatable and sports like tennis and basketball, to the Strength Stars class, which builds their strength, endurance, flexibility, and teaches the value of healthy eating.



Open from 4 PM to 11 PM Sunday to Thursday and until 11:30 PM on the final weekend, this fitness village is the perfect place for an active, fun-filled outing with family and friends.



Don’t miss out on the action at the 30 x 30 fitness villages – bring your refillable water bottle and towel, and make sure you are part of the movement by sharing your journey with #ShareYour30 on social media. For full schedules, visit booking.dubaifitnesschallenge.com.



Community Hubs across Dubai



Designed to bring daily free activities and workout sessions to your doorstep, these community fitness hubs make it incredibly convenient for the entire family to achieve a healthier and more active lifestyle. Wherever you are in the city, seize the opportunity to explore these community fitness hubs before the final week concludes:



• Bluewaters Fitness Hub | Daily invigorating, open-air Pilates sessions for all fitness levels, set against the breathtaking backdrop of the sea and skyline. Whether you’re an experienced Pilates practitioner or just starting out, the skilled instructors will guide you through a series of exercises aimed at enhancing core strength, flexibility and overall well-being.

• Dubai Media City Fitness Hub | Multiple zones offering an exciting range of activities including high-intensity workouts and yoga sessions, with daily classes from 8 AM to 9 PM.

• Global Village Fitness Hub | Specifically designed for children, the Kids' Theatre will host a series of activities, including dance, creative movement, and interactive fitness sessions. Parents can enjoy the attractions at Global Village while their kids get active. Daily from 5 PM to 9 PM.

• The Beach JBR Fitness Hub | Every Friday and Saturday from 4 PM to 8 PM, join the exciting Zumba Festival and swear it out in free Zumba workout sessions led by professional instructors. No registration required, just show up and join the fun.

• Tilal Al Ghaf Fitness Hub | Don’t miss out on free, community-driven daily activities for all fitness levels. Try four unique zones, from High Intensity and Cardio to Cycling and Wellness (complete with breathwork and ice baths), plus a Kids Zone full of fun. Also, enjoy special partner events like lululemon sessions, movie nights with VOX Cinemas, and nutrition talks by Carrefour. Open weekdays 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 6 PM to 9 PM, and weekends 8:30 AM to 9 PM.

• Town Square Fitness Hub | Get moving with daily classes from F45, Tula Studios, Easy Fitness, and Spartan. From high-energy HIIT and boxing to core-strengthening Pilates and yoga, there’s something for everyone from 7 AM to 7 PM. Make the most of this last week to sweat, smile, and succeed!

• Wasl One Fitness Hub | Don’t miss your chance to join the Wasl 1 Fitness Hub at Park Gate Residences in Za'abeel 1, running from 18 to 24 November! This week offers a range of workouts for all fitness levels, from high-intensity HIIT and circuit training to relaxing yoga and fun Zumba sessions. Families can also enjoy martial arts classes for kids and adults, plus agility and functional training to boost coordination and balance. Bring your own mat, towel, and water bottle, and be sure to register in advance. Open daily 7am to 7:30am and 6pm to 7:30pm—embrace a week of health and wellness with the community!



Other community hubs include: Athletic Caravan Initiative Fitness Hub, City Walk Fitness Hub, Danube Sport World Fitness Hub, Dubai Design District Fitness Hub, Dubai Digital Park Fitness Hub, Golf is Good Fitness Hub, Hatta Wadi Hub Fitness Hub, JLT Fitness Hub, Wasl Village Fitness Hub, and Zabeel Ladies Club Fitness Hub.



As the Challenge enters into its final week, now’s your chance to push yourself, celebrate your progress, and finish strong. With a variety of exciting events and activities ahead, keep the momentum going and inspire others by sharing your journey with #ShareYour30 on social media.

Head to for more details!

The entities helping DFC strengthen the spirit of the community this year include organisers the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; Presenting Partners DP World, Dubai Municipality, Mai Dubai, and Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Association Partners Sun and Sand Sports, The Brain and Performance Centre - A DP World Company, Citi Mastercard, Decathlon, dubizzle, Emirates, Emirates NBD, e&, La Roche Posay, MIRA Developments, talabat, Wasl, WHOOP, Shamal – Kite Beach, Emaar and Hatta Kayak; Official Partners Dubai Chambers, Emarat and Supercare Pharmacy; Media Partner Arabian Radio Network (ARN); and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Health, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Police, Ministry of Education and Event Security Committee.





