Cinc Syrskyi: Ukraine Confronting Enemy For 1,000 Days On Over 1,000-Km Frontline

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasizes that an extremely challenging and fierce battle for the future of Ukraine has been going on for a thousand days.

That's according to his post, seen by Ukrinform.

"A thousand days of full-scale war. A thousand days of the extremely difficult and fierce battle for our existence, for the future of Ukraine and each of us. A thousand days of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confronting the enemy on a front that stretches over 1,000 kilometers," Sirskyi said.

According to the general, "in the freezing trenches across Donetsk region and in the burning steppes of Kherson region, under artillery, Grad, and KAB fire, we are fighting for the right to life - for us and our children."

"A thousand days of victories and losses. A thousand days of eliminating the enemy. Hundreds of thousands of invaders will no longer defile our land, tens of thousands of units of enemy equipment will never destroy our homes," he emphasized.

As the commander-in-chief declared, "every dark night, even if there are a thousand of them, always ends with a dawn. And one day it will be the dawn of our Victory."

Syrskyi expressed his gratitude to all those who“fight and help”.

"Eternal memory to everyone who died in this war," the general stressed.

As reported, November 19, 2024 marks a thousand days since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine/Telegram