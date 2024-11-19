OIC Condemns Ongoing Israeli Massacres in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 17 November, 2024



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the continued war crimes and genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip, the latest of which was the targeting of the school run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Al-Shati camp, as well as the indiscriminate shelling of Al-Nuseirat and Beit Lahia camps, which resulted in hundreds of martyrs and wounded, most of them women and children, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and relevant UN resolutions.

The OIC renewed its call on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities towards stopping the war crimes and massacres committed by the Israeli occupation, and to ensure the adequate and sustainable entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip, especially the northern part of it, which is under a tight blockade, as well as to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

�





MENAFN19112024005338014459ID1108900520