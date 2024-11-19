Asia-Pacific Baby Infant Formula Market To Garner At $26.8 Billion By 2026 Danone, Nestle S.A., Abbott

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific baby infant formula size was valued at $11.4 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $26.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.The growth of infant formula is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child. Demand for infant formula is higher in the emerging countries, as they are equally growing in terms of money and population. Countries such as China and India occupy larger market share, as companies need to address rapidly changing consumer needs to cater to their emerging demand. Moreover, upsurge in online sale of infant formula products would is expected to increase the overall revenue for the industry.Request Sample Report:According to the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, baby infant formula refers to food that purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk.The significant factor that influences a child development and growth is nutrition. Infant formula is produced for feeding babies and infants, which are under 12 months of age. Infant formula facilitates healthy growth & development of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity.Moreover, consumer prefer to purchase infant formula from stores such as supermarkets and retail stores; however, this scenario is changing and customers are changing their perforce toward online channels. Online sales have evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. The online sales market is expected to expand at a higher rate in the near future, owing to rapid penetration of smartphones, increase in m-commerce sales, and ease in payment options. However, the collaborative initiatives of various organizations, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), have increased the overall awareness about breastfeeding among women. This in turn limits the overall revenue generation for the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market.Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-optionsContinuous innovation in product functionality along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients of the baby food products allow major players in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive and convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, and cans.The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific baby infant formula industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckiser (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:U.S. Baby Infant Formula MarketGlobal Baby Drinks MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

