Captivating stories of family dynamics and social change to screen at 12th Ajyal on Monday

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; November 17, 2024: The 12th Ajyal Festival presented by the Doha Film Institute brings a powerful lineup of films to audiences on Monday, November 18th, including intimate family dramas and visually striking animations that explore themes of adaptation and survival in changing times.



Among the highlights is the screening of Brief History of a Family (China, France, Denmark, Qatar/2024), directed by Jianjie Lin. The winner of the Best Artistic Contribution Award at the Beijing International Film Festival 2024, the film will be screened at 8:00 PM at VOX Cinemas, Doha Festival City. The film is about Wei, who invites his classmate Shuo into his family’s home. As Shuo becomes more integrated into their lives, hidden family tensions and unresolved emotions begin to surface.



Another compelling film is Flow (Latvia, France, Belgium/2024), directed by Gints Zilbalodis, which will be shown at 7:30 PM at VOX Cinemas. Nominated for the Un Certain Regard Award at Cannes 2024, this visually striking animation follows a solitary cat seeking refuge on a boat with other animals. As they sail through mystical, flooded landscapes, the animals—despite their differences—must work together to survive.



A powerful tribute to Gaza, audiences can watch From Ground Zero (Palestine, France, Qatar, Jordan, UAE/ 2024) at 7.30 PM at the Katara Drama Theatre. Curated by Rashid Masharawi, the collection of 22 short films by filmmakers from G-aza provides an intimate glimpse into the daily lives, struggles, and hopes of people living under siege. Each film, ranging from 3 to 6 minutes, offers a unique perspective on survival, resilience, and the human spirit in the face of ongoing conflict. Reserve your tickets for free admission.



Also open for free to the public, subject to reserving tickets, is the exclusive premiere of an episode from The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition Season 2, at 8.30 PM at Katara Opera House. Coproduced by Media City Qatar and filmed in Qatar and Singapore, the action-packed season features ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The exclusive premiere screening, which will be followed by an insightful panel discussion about the show and its filming journey in Qatar, is a special sneak peek at the series which will premiere on beIN’s TOD across MENA on November 20.



Audiences can also watch Through Rocks and Clouds (Peru, Chile / 2024), directed by Franco García Becerra, at 6 PM, VOX Cinemas. The winner of a Special Mention of the Generation Kplus International Jury at the Berlin International Film Festival 2024, the film is about Feliciano, an 8-year-old alpaca herder, dreams of seeing Peru qualify for the World Cup. However, his small Andean village faces a grave threat: a mining company contaminating the environment and pressuring locals to sell their land.



Tickets to Brief History of a Family, Flow and Through Rocks and Clouds can be purchased online at or in person from the Ajyal Katara Box Office (Katara Building 16) or Ajyal Box Office - VOX Cinemas, Doha Festival City.



The 12th edition of Ajyal features 66 films from 42 countries and includes several special programmes such as Voices from Palestine and the Intaj: From Ground Zero Experience exhibition. Ajyal 2024 continues through November 23 with screenings and events across various locations including Katara Cultural Village, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Lusail, and VOX Cinemas Doha Festival City.





