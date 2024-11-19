Gig Software Plc (Gig Or The Company): Partnership Extension

Extension of agreement with

Betsson enables expansion into new and regulated markets

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming company, is pleased to announce that it has extended its existing partnership with Betsson Group ("Betsson"), a leading global gambling operator with over 20 online gaming brands (the "Contract").

The Contract builds on an existing partnership established in 2022, and seeks to enhance Betsson's principal Zecure brand. Going forward, GiG will deploy its innovative technology, including its cutting-edge AI ecosystem which features machine learning tools, LogicX and DataX, and industry-leading managed services, providing Betsson with highly scalable foundations from which to grow and expand.

The existing partnership previously enabled Betsson to widen its operational footprint by establishing itself in nine regulated markets. This includes Betsson's recent brand launches in Serbia, Germany, and Peru.

The Contract is central to GiG's growth strategy to further leverage the Company's long-standing relationships with established global operators. By capitalising on its market-leading reputation, GiG continues to prove highly successful at helping to support opportunities for growth and expansion amongst operators through its new suite of innovative solutions.

Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of GiG, commented:

"We are delighted to be extending our existing partnership with Betsson, a key strategic relationship we have cultivated over a number of years.

As a trusted partner, we have focused on providing a technology stack that delivers security, confidence, and flexibility, creating a solid foundation for success for one of our sector's most ambitious and discerning operators.



We look forward to driving Betsson's success further as we navigate and expand into new and established regulated markets together."

Paul Murphy, Commercial Director at Betsson Group, added:

"This extension to our long-established partnership is a testament to the strength of our working relationship. Our relationship so far has empowered Betsson's Zecure brands to be able to provide the best gaming experience for our clients in the markets we serve."

