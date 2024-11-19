Celebrating 120 years of SAJS: Reflecting on yesterday, embracing tomorrow

(MENAFN- Assaf Academy of Science of South Africa) 2024 is a special year indeed.



Not only does South Africa mark 30 years of democracy in 2024, but the Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) celebrates not one but three special anniversaries: 120 years of the South African Journal of Science (SAJS), the 20th volume of the Quest magazine and the 15th anniversary of SciELO SA.



Reaching the 120th volume is a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the SAJS, and to the Journal’s important role and impact in the broader South African research community. Although it has had different names and formats and various publishers and funders, the SAJS has been published without interruption for 120 years, through two World Wars. It has been a constant in South African science and a leader in scholarly publishing. The SAJS was the first journal to be included on SciELO SA (the Scientific Electronic Library Online – South Africa) – South Africa’s premier database of open-access South African scholarly journals – in 2009.



Twenty years ago, the then editor of the SAJS, Graham Baker, was instrumental in the launch of ASSAf’s popular science magazine, Quest: Science for South Africa. Designed to bring wider public attention to the best of the country’s science, Quest drew upon articles published in the SAJS to inform the public of the latest and most important South African research.



It is important to recognise this milestone in the SAJS to honour all those who have contributed to the Journal and its impact over the last 120 years, and to set the stage for continued success. We thank all the publishers, funders, editors, authors, reviewers, and readers who collaboratively have sustained a journal that publishes and promotes the widest diversity of excellent South African research for the local and global academic community and informs policymakers and the public.



A special anniversary event was held on 14 November to celebrate 120 years of the SAJS. An exciting line-up included presentations on histories of science by Prof Saul Dubow (Cambridge University), Prof Jonathan Jansen (Stellenbosch University) and Prof Sandra Swart (Stellenbosch University); the history of SAJS by Prof Jane Carruthers (Unisa), a bibliometric analysis of SAJS by Prof Johann Mouton (Stellenbosch University) and the role of SAJS in mentorship of early-career researchers by Dr Nkosinathi Madondo (Mangosuthu University of Technology); an exhibition on a visual journey through the last 12 decades of SAJS; and the launch of the special issue, ‘Celebrating 120 years of SAJS: Reflecting on yesterday, embracing tomorrow’, that includes reflections from past and present SAJS key role players on the history of the Journal and its role in the history of South African science, from the perspectives of the disciplinary areas represented in the Journal.







