Fine Hygienic Holding Supports Relief Efforts for Displaced Families in Lebanon in Cooperation with Ahlouna Association

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – November 17, 2024): Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and manufacturers of hygienic paper products, has donated large quantities of essential hygiene products to support the “Rescue Lebanon” campaign led by Ahlouna Association. This initiative aims to alleviate the suffering of displaced people in Lebanon.

"Fine Hygienic Holding has always stood by communities in need during times of crisis,” Ghassan Nuqul, Chairman of FHH, said. “Supporting displaced families in Lebanon is a core part of our humanitarian mission and values on which our group was founded. We are committed to doing everything in our power to provide the essential aid that makes a tangible difference."

It is worth noting that this donation is part of Fine Hygienic Holding's ongoing relief efforts. The group adopts a sustainable support approach towards regional communities and collaborates with trusted civil society organizations, like Ahlouna Association, to ensure aid reaches those in need.





MENAFN19112024005143011674ID1108900391