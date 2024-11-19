Tata Chemicals hosts 23rd Okhamandal Cyclothon in memory of Late Shri K S Somashekharan Nair

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 18, 2024: Tata Chemicals Limited successfully organized the 23rd edition of the Shri K S Somashekharan Nair Memorial Open Okhamandal Cyclothon, uniting hundreds of local residents and Tata Chemicals employees in a celebration of fitness and community spirit. The event paid tribute to the late Shri K S Somashekharan Nair, affectionately known as Soman Nair, who served as an estate and security officer at the Mithapur plant from 1984 to 1987.



Held in the Tata Chemicals Township, the cyclothon featured two race categories: the 42 km Endurance Race and the 14 km Sprint. Beginning at 6:00 AM IST, the event attracted a strong turnout, each showing enthusiasm and commitment to health and wellness. Each participant received race essentials, including finisher medals, t-shirts, timing bibs, hydration support, and a nutritious breakfast, creating a memorable and well-supported event.



The cyclothon drew a total of 212 participants, including 100 Tata Chemicals employees. Mr Pratap Manek clinched first place, completing the 42 km race in 1 hour 24 minutes and 13 seconds, followed by Mr Bhavesh Sumaniya and Imtiaz Raja as the first and second runners-up, respectively.



Mr. N. Kamath, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Tata Chemicals Limited, addressed the participants stating, “Shri K S Somashekharan Nair’s dedication and integrity continue to inspire the Mithapur community. This cyclothon not only honors his memory but also promotes the importance of health and fitness. We are grateful for the enthusiastic support from the community, which has been crucial to the event’s success.”



Winner Mr Pratap Manek expressed, “Participating in the Shri K S Somashekharan Nair Memorial Cyclothon is a privilege. This event fosters camaraderie and fitness, and I deeply appreciate Tata Chemicals for organizing such meaningful initiatives.”



The 23rd edition of the cyclothon stands as a testament to Tata Chemicals’ enduring commitment to fostering well-being and strengthening community bonds, keeping Shri K S Somashekharan Nair’s legacy alive in an inspiring way.





