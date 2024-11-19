Godrej Interio Records 25% Growth During Festive Season, Signals Strong Consumer Focus on Home Personalization

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 18th , 2024: Godrej Interio, one of India’s leading home and office furniture brands of Godrej & Boyce, part of Godrej Enterprises Group has reported 25% growth during the festive season, driven by evolving consumer preferences and strong demand across regions. The brand witnessed significant double-digit growth across all zones, with North and Central India emerging as the strongest performing regions.



Commenting on festive season growth, Dev Sarkar, Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business (B2C) at Godrej Interio, said, “This festive season's performance reflects our deep understanding of evolving needs and aspirations of the modern Indian consumers. The strong growth across regions validates our strategic focus on design-led innovation including personalization and modularity with products like Upmods range, and delivering an enhanced customer experiences using latest technology. Our ability to cater to diverse preferences with a vast product range while maintaining a consistent quality standard has been key to this success. As we head into the wedding season, where a higher consumer activity is anticipated, we are confident that our targeted offerings, combined with an expanded product portfolio and deeper market penetration, will enable us to sustain this momentum. By staying attuned to consumer trends, we aim to redefine spaces and create delightful experiences for our customers.”



The surge in demand reflects shifting consumer priorities towards creating personalized living spaces, particularly driven by the sustained adoption of hybrid work models. Godrej Interio reported heightened interest in modular furniture solutions and customizable offerings, indicating a broader trend of consumers viewing their homes as multi-functional spaces.



In response to the evolving consumer preferences, Godrej Interio introduced an exclusive range Upmods range across bedroom, living, and dining categories focusing on personalization and modularity. Customer experience has been enhanced through free site visits and the introduction of a 3D Room Planner, along with showcasing digital manufacturing facility tours at outlets. Godrej Interio has added 80 channel partners till date in FY25 and plans to on board 124 more by the end of FY25. Additionally, strategic partnerships with leading banks have been established to provide consumer with multiple finance options.



Godrej Interio anticipates the festive and wedding season to contribute approximately 35% to its annual revenues, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey. Looking ahead, Godrej Interio plans to capitalize on the upcoming wedding season through customized bedroom furniture packages across various price points, while maintaining its focus on expansion and enhanced customer experiences.









