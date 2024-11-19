Marcellus Investment Managers Marks Two-Year Milestone of Global Compounders Portfolio, Surpasses Rs. 100 Crore AUM

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 18 2024: Marcellus Investment Managers proudly announces that its Global Compounders Portfolio (GCP) has surpassed ₹100 crores in Assets Under Management (AUM) within 2 years. The GCP portfolio consistently aims to outperform the S&P 500 across key metrics such as Return on Invested Capital (ROIC), EPS growth, and Free Cash Flow growth. This performance is driven by the portfolio companies' strong competitive advantages, operational efficiency, and prudent capital allocation.



Recent regulatory reforms have expanded opportunities for Indian investors to access global markets. 1. Accredited investors can now join GCP with a minimum investment of USD 25,000, while non-accredited investors can participate through Separately Managed Accounts (SMAs) in GIFT City, with an entry point of USD 150,000.

2. The reduction of Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax on global equities from 20% to 12.5% enhances the appeal for Indian investors.



Marcellus' disciplined investment philosophy is built on three core pillars: Clean Accounts, Capital Allocation, and Competitive Advantage. By integrating forensic accounting with capital allocation analysis, Marcellus ensures financial transparency and integrity within its investable universe. The firm focuses on companies with a strong track record of generating free cash flow and reinvesting for sustainable growth, ensuring long-term value creation for investors.



The portfolio construction process starts with a forensic and fundamental screen, identifying an investable universe of 80-85 companies. Through detailed bottom-up research and independent third-party checks, Marcellus narrows the selection to 20-30 global compounders with enduring competitive moats.





