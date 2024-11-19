HUAWEI AppGallery Gamers Cup All-Star Esports Brings Together Over 400 Gaming Enthusiasts in Ras Al Khaimah

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) The tournament reinforces Ras Al Khaimah's vision as a premier destination for tourism and entertainment in the region

Dubai, UAE – November 18, 2024 – The AppGallery Gamers Cup - All-Star Esports Tournament, concluded with resounding success recently at the DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. The tournament drew over 400 gaming enthusiasts to celebrate the rapidly growing esports scene turning the city into a buzzing hub for gamers.

Organized under the guidance of the Emirates Esports Federation (EESF) and in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, China Cultural Center in the UAE, Nihao!China and Lotus Cars, the AppGallery Gamers Cup - All-Star Esports Ras Al Khaimah tournament celebrated the dynamic and fast-growing world of Esports. The event brought together top gamers, tech enthusiasts, and esports professionals from across the region, marking a significant step for gaming in the UAE and beyond.

This year’s tournament featured two main competitions: Top Battle Royale Game, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB), bringing a wide array of popular mobile games to the spotlight. Participants competed fiercely across popular games such as Top Battle Royale, MLBB, Asphalt Legends, and WePlay for a total prize pool of $45,000, thrilling the audience with top-tier gameplay that showcased the region’s vibrant gaming community.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Esports Federation (EESF), inaugurated the event with a keynote speech, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to advancing esports on the world stage. As its first time hosting this dynamic event, Ras Al Khaimah continues to emerge as a visionary leader in esports initiatives, positioning itself as a key destination for esports development and gaming tourism growth in the region.

Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We are thrilled to have hosted an event that showcases the growing energy and talent in the Middle East’s esports landscape. This tournament provided an exciting platform for gamers to shine and for Ras Al Khaimah to play a central role in engaging the region's esports community. Partnering with HUAWEI AppGallery on this event aligns with our vision to foster innovative Esports experiences in Ras Al Khaimah promoting it as a leading tourism destination for gaming enthusiasts.”

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa Eco Development and Operation, stated: "Under the esteemed guidance of the Emirates Esports Federation (EESF), the AGC All-Star Tournament aligns seamlessly with Ras Al Khaimah’s bold vision to lead in esports and gaming initiatives, positioning itself as a premier destination for gaming tourism. We’re honored to support Ras Al Khaimah’s ambition by creating an exceptional platform where gamers can showcase their talents, reflecting the vibrant community spirit, innovation, and enthusiasm that fuel the region’s esports momentum. HUAWEI AppGallery’s AGC All-Star Tournament has marked a transformative milestone in the regional gaming landscape, and we’re excited for the path forward and the groundbreaking successes yet to come.”

This AppGallery Gamers Cup (AGC) - All-Star Esports in Ras Al Khaimah serves as a testament to HUAWEI AppGallery's dedication to fostering a vibrant mobile gaming community in the region in addition to further positioning Ras Al Khaimah as an exciting entertainment and tourism destination in the UAE. The event's success paves the way for future tournaments that will continue to elevate the regional gaming landscape and provide exceptional experiences for gamers across the Middle East and Africa.

