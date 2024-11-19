Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the fourth tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO). Date on which the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 October 2024. The duration of the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 October to no later than 31 January 2025. Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock announcement on its commencement dated 24 October 2024, available here: From 11 November until 15 November 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,500,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 254.1340 per share. Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 11 November OSE 400,000 252.8420 101,136,800.00 CEUX TQEX 12 November OSE 350,000 251.4524 88,008,340.00 CEUX TQEX 13 November OSE 350,000 250.9509 87,832,815.00 CEUX TQEX 14 November OSE 400,000 260.5577 104,223,080.00 CEUX TQEX 15 November OSE CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 1,500,000 254.1340 381,201,035.00 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2024 programme



OSE 4,100,000 263.8378 1,081,734,805.00 CEUX TQEX Total 4,100,000 263.8378 1,081,734,805.00 Total buy-backs under fourth tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)



OSE 5,600,000 261.2385 1,462,935,840.00 CEUX TQEX Total 5,600,000 261.2385 1,462,935,840.00



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 53,759,167 own shares, corresponding to 1.92% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 44,731,815 own shares, corresponding to 1.60% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at .

