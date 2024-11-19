Verona Pharma Announces December 2024 Investor Conference Participation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the“Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the following conferences in December 2024:
Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT
Location: New York, NY
7 th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT
Location: Miami, FL
A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, .
For further information please contact:
| Verona Pharma plc
| Tel: +1-844-341-9901
| Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor
Relations and Communications
| ...
| Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)
| Tel: +1-212-600-1902
...
| Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries
| Tel: +1-781-316-4424
...
| Wendy Ryan
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine) is the Company's first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit .
