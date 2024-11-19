Verona Pharma Announces December 2024 Investor Conference Participation

Piper Sandler 36 th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT

Location: New York, NY

7 th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT

Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company's website, .

For further information please contact: