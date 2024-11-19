Support To Ukraine Must Be Retained As It Corresponds To UN Charter - EU Delegation To UN

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The international community must continue to support Ukraine's right to self-defense, as it is laid down in the UN Charter, while any facilitation of Russian aggression by countries such as the DPRK is in breach of numerous Security Council resolutions.

The Permanent Representative of the European Union to the UN, Stavros Lambrinidis, stated this on Monday, addressing the UN Security Council, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"Ukraine enjoys an inherent right to self-defence and to regain full control of all of its territory within its internationally recognized borders. Supporting Ukraine and its people to defend themselves from Russia's aggression is therefore legitimate and fully in line with international law and the UN Charter," reads the EU statement.

In this regard, Lambrinidis urged the UN to continue to defend the integrity of the UN Charter itself in response to Russia's aggression.

At the same time, Lambrinidis stressed that third countries such as North Korea or Iran should cease any assistance to Russia in its war of aggression. This applies not only to direct military support, but also to the supply of dual-use goods and other sensitive materiel.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Monday that the European Union would make efforts to ensure that Putin's criminal actions against Ukraine did not go unpunished.