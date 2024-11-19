China’s Leader Xi seeks ‘more bridges of cooperation' at G20 conference in Brazil

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday asked for "more bridges of cooperation" as well as less "small yard, high fences" so that more and more improving nations will be better off and achieve upgrading.



Speaking at the G20 conference in Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro, Xi stated that China will keep supporting improving nations, and strengthen practical collaboration in regions, like poverty reduction, food security as well as the digital economy, based on a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.



Floating Beijing's eight-point action plan to support international improvement, he stated that China, together with Brazil, South Africa as well as the African Union, is suggesting an "Initiative on International Cooperation in Open Science" to assist the Global South gain greater access to global developments in science, technology as well as innovation.



To support the global collaboration on poverty reduction and food security, he further stated that Beijing has decided to attend the Global Cooperation Against Hunger and Poverty.



To apply the "G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan," he further noted that China is improving collaboration with fellow developing nations in fugitive repatriation and asset recovery, denial of safe haven, and anti-corruption capacity building.



China, he also stated, is unilaterally opening its doors broader to the least advanced nations. China has declared the conclusion to give all less advanced nations having diplomatic ties with China zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines.



"China’s story is proof that developing countries can eliminate poverty, that a weaker bird can start early and fly high, when there is the endurance, perseverance, and striving spirit that enables water drops to penetrate rocks over time and turns blueprints into reality," he noted.

