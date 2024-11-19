

Dapirolizumab pegol (DZP) met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically and clinically significant improvement across all organ systems as measured by BICLA, an endpoint measuring activity

A greater response was observed across multiple clinical endpoints among participants treated with DZP including 50% less severe disease flares compared to participants on standard of care alone Systemic Lupus Erythematosus is a chronic, debilitating autoimmune disease affecting multiple organ systems, primarily in women, for whom there is a significant need for additional treatment options



BRUSSELS, Belgium and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCB (Euronext Brussels: UCB) and Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) today presented detailed results from the Phase 3 PHOENYCS GO study evaluating dapirolizumab pegol (DZP), a novel Fc-free anti-CD40L drug candidate, demonstrating significant clinical improvement in disease activity in people living with moderate-to-severe systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). The results were shared during an oral, late-breaker presentation at ACR Convergence 2024, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, in Washington, DC.

“There remains a significant unmet need for additional treatment options for people living with systemic lupus erythematosus and the results we observed in PHOENYCS GO suggest dapirolizumab pegol has the potential to be impactful for this chronic and debilitating autoimmune disease. Across clinical endpoints we observed a positive effect and a favorable safety profile,” said Megan E.B. Clowse, M.D., principal investigator of the study and Associate Professor of Medicine, Chief of the Division of Rheumatology and Immunology at Duke University School of Medicine.“Participants receiving dapirolizumab pegol experienced reduced lupus activity while also tapering steroids, changes important to people living with the disease.”

In the PHOENYCS GO study (n=321), dapirolizumab pegol (DZP) was administered intravenously every four weeks. On the primary endpoint measuring improvement of moderate-to-severe disease activity as assessed by achievement of British Isles Lupus Assessment Group (BILAG)-based Composite Lupus Assessment (BICLA) after 48 weeks, study participants receiving DZP plus SOC had a statistically significant 14.6% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 3.3, 25.8; p=0.0110) higher response rate (49.5%) than those receiving SOC alone (34.6%). A higher BICLA response rate reflects a treatment response across all affected organs at baseline and is associated with meaningful clinical benefit.

On the first secondary endpoint of BICLA response at Week 24, study participants receiving DZP plus SOC had a 7.9% higher response rate (46.6%) than those receiving SOC alone (38.3%). However, the difference did not reach statistical significance (95% CI: -3.6, 19.4; p=0.1776). Given statistical significance was not achieved for the first key secondary endpoint in the hierarchical testing, analyses for all the subsequent secondary endpoints are descriptive and nominal p-values are included.

Subsequent analyses of additional secondary endpoints showed clinical improvements in the DZP group, including SLE Responder Index (SRI)-4 response, corticosteroid tapering, SLE Disease Activity Index-2K (SLEDAI-2K), achievement of Lupus Low Disease Activity State (LLDAS) and prevention of severe BILAG flares:



17.1% more participants receiving DZP were able to reduce their corticosteroid dose from >7.5 mg/day prednisone equivalent at baseline to ≤7.5 mg/day at Week 48 (72.4% vs. 52.9%; difference [95% CI]: 17.1% [0.7, 33.4]; nominal p=0.0404).

18.8% higher SRI-4 response rate at Week 48 (95% CI: 7.3, 30.3; nominal p=0.0014) among study participants who received DZP plus SOC (60.1%) versus those who received SOC alone (41.1%).

A 1.8-fold greater decrease from baseline in SLEDAI-2K in study participants receiving DZP plus SOC compared to SOC alone at Week 48 (-6.1 vs –4.2; difference [95% CI]: -1.8 [-2.7, -0.9]; nominal p=0.0001).

A 20.9% greater proportion of participants in the DZP group achieved LLDAS at Week 48 compared to SOC alone (40.9% vs. 19.6%; difference [95% CI]: 20.9% [10.7,31.2]; nominal p<0.001). Participants receiving DZP plus SOC had 50% fewer severe BILAG flares through Week 48 (95% CI: 1.4, 21.6; nominal p=0.0257) compared to SOC alone (11.6% vs. 23.4%).



“Due to the varied symptoms and severity by patient, progress in the treatment of lupus has historically been challenging. With dapirolizumab pegol, we believe that our differentiated approach that targets the CD40L pathway results in clinically meaningful improvements across multiple disease domains and could substantially impact the burden of this disease in particular for women, who are disproportionately affected by lupus,” said Fiona du Monceau, Head of Patient Evidence at UCB.“We are highly encouraged by the results we have seen in PHOENYCS GO and are excited to continue the clinical development of dapirolizumab pegol in the second Phase 3 study, PHOENYCS FLY.”

The safety profile of dapirolizumab pegol was generally favorable. The safety results were consistent with previous DZP studies and with that in study participants with SLE receiving an immunomodulator. In the PHOENYCS GO study, a higher proportion of patients receiving DZP plus SOC had treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) compared to SOC alone (82.6% vs. 75.0%). The proportion of participants with serious TEAEs was 9.9% in those participants receiving DZP plus SOC compared to 14.8% in those receiving SOC alone. Opportunistic infections were reported in 2.8% of participants receiving DZP plus SOC compared to 0.9% of those receiving SOC alone. Discontinuation of treatment or study participation due to TEAEs occurred in 4.7% (10) of participants receiving DZP plus SOC and 3.7% (4) of participants receiving SOC alone.

“At Biogen, we understand that lupus affects everyone differently and are committed to developing treatments as diverse as the patients we serve,” said Diana Gallagher, MD, Head of AD, MS and Immunology Development Units at Biogen.“These results reinforce our belief that dapirolizumab pegol has the potential to change the approach to care of SLE and we are dedicated to advancing this program with our partner UCB.”

Participants from the PHOENYCS GO study will continue to be followed in a long-term open-label study. In 2024, UCB and Biogen will initiate a second Phase 3 trial of dapirolizumab pegol, PHOENYCS FLY (NCT06617325 ).

The safety and efficacy of dapirolizumab pegol in systemic lupus erythematosus have not been established, and it is not approved for use in systemic lupus erythematosus by any regulatory authority worldwide.

About Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

SLE is a chronic, multifactorial autoimmune disease that is caused by the activation of autoreactive T, B and antigen-presenting cells, resulting in manifestations across multiple organ systems with periods of illness or flares alternating with periods of inactivity.1 SLE can present itself in several ways including rash, arthritis, anemia, thrombocytopenia, serositis, nephritis, seizures or psychosis.2 SLE is associated with a greater risk of death from causes such as infection and cardiovascular disease.

An estimated 90% of people living with lupus are women; most begin to see symptoms between the ages of 15-55.3,4,5 Individuals from populations of African, Hispanic, Asian and Native American descent are at a greater risk of earlier onset and more aggressive disease.6,7 Pregnancy in women with SLE is high risk, with higher maternal and fetal mortality and morbidity than the general population.8,9

About Dapirolizumab Pegol

Dapirolizumab pegol is a novel investigational humanized Fc-free polyethylene glycol (PEG)-conjugated antigen-binding (Fab') fragment. Dapirolizumab pegol inhibits CD40L signaling which has been shown to reduce B cell activation and autoantibody production, mitigate type 1 interferon (IFN) secretion, and attenuate T cell and antigen-presenting cell (APC) activation.10 Dapirolizumab pegol is presently in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) under a collaboration between UCB and Biogen.11

