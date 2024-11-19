عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Woman Delivers Baby In Cab After PHC Refers Her To Another Hospital In J&K's Rajouri Probe Ordered

Woman Delivers Baby In Cab After PHC Refers Her To Another Hospital In J&K's Rajouri Probe Ordered


11/19/2024 1:14:55 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A woman gave birth to a baby in a cab after she was allegedly referred to a superior hospital without a checkup by a primary health centre (PHC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Abhishek Sharma visited the PHC Teryath after the incident and instructed the additional deputy commissioner of Kalakote to conduct a detailed inquiry into the matter and submit a report at the earliest, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the woman and her baby are in good health and are currently admitted to the PHC.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the relatives of the woman, they reached PHC Teryath on Sunday morning but the on-duty doctor, without examining the patient, referred her to a sub-district hospital due to the non-availability of a gynaecologist.

However, the woman gave birth on the road while they were heading to the hospital in a cab.

Read Also Deceased, Transferred In J&K Govt's Absentee List Only 17 Out of 198 Staffers Found Present At Shopian Hospital

During his visit to PHC Teryath on Monday, the deputy commissioner interacted with the woman and her family to understand the circumstances leading to the incident.

He assured the family of strict action and emphasized that such incidents are unacceptable in a system committed to providing accessible healthcare to all, an official spokesperson said.

While addressing the health officials present, the deputy commissioner directed them to work with utmost sincerity and diligence to prevent such incidents in the future.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN19112024000215011059ID1108900232


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search