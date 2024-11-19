At UN, China Again Calls For Negotiations Between Russia, Ukraine To Be Held ASAP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chinese delegation to the UN called for talks between Russia and Ukraine to be launched as soon as possible, saying that both sides remain "obsessed" with victory by force.

According to Ukrinform's own correspondent, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN, Geng Shuang made the corresponding statement on Monday during the meeting of the UN Security Council.

"We once again call on the parties to the conflict to demonstrate the will to start peace talks as soon as possible, meet, stop fighting, and achieve a ceasefire," the Chinese representative said.

At the same time, during his speech, he stubbornly continued to call Russia's war against Ukraine the "Ukraine conflict."

refrains from criticizing U.S. over permission for Ukraine to use ATACMS against targets in Russi

He appealed to those present to increase efforts in order to organize negotiations as soon as possible.

In addition, the diplomat emphasized that the position of the People's Republic of China remains consistent.

He said China had always maintained that it is necessary to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, adhere to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, take seriously the well-founded security problems of all countries, and also support all efforts aimed at a peaceful settlement.

At talks with Xi, Biden raises concerns over's support for Russia's defense industrial base

At the same time, the representative of China claims that both sides of the conflict are yet to give up their obsession to win by force and continue large-scale attacks on each other.

As Ukrinform reportred earlier, on Monday, the US Permanent Representative to the UN, Linda Thomas Greenfield, called on China to stop inciting war on the European continent and to support Russia's war effort.