Industry Luminary And Former Tesla, Apple, And Molicel Production Expert Kenzo Nagai Joins Terawatt Technology As Executive Advisor

MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraWatt Inc. (Headquartered in California, USA) is delighted to announce the appointment of Kenzo Nagai as Executive External Advisor to strengthen cell production integrity toward the upcoming start of production.

Mr. Nagai has nearly three decades of experience in battery production for consumer-to-automobile applications at some of the world's leading companies in the space, including Tesla, Apple, and MoliCel. Mr. Nagai's expertise includes quality assurance, quality control, factory design, factory audit, and corresponding project management.

Mr. Nagai expressed his excitement about joining the company, stating, "I'm excited and honoured to be joining a strong group consisting of extremely experienced engineers and visionary leaders working on a promising technology. One which has real potential in making a profound difference in faster establishment of a greener, more electrified (near) future!

"The intrinsic yet often underestimated challenge for next-generation batteries lies in establishing competitive manufacturing technologies that transcend prototypes, delivering quality assurance, control, and reliability equivalent to conventional lithium-ion batteries. We believe our advisory partnership with Mr. Nagai will be instrumental in accelerating integration efforts toward commercial readiness," said TeraWatt Technology founder CEO Ken Ogata, Ph.D.

About TeraWatt Technology Inc.

TeraWatt Technology Inc. is a California-based company that produces lightweight, high-power, and safe next-generation lithium-ion batteries.

SOURCE TeraWatt Technology Inc.

