Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Board Chairman Of The Martyrs And Victims Honoring Fund

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Martyrs and Honoring Fund, Major General Al-Sayyed Al-Ghaly, and the fund's Executive Director, Major General Ahmed Al-Ashaal. The fund honors the martyrs, victims, missing and the of war, security operations and terror and their families.

President El-Sisi received the annual report on the fund's activities, which includes an overview of its operations. The report was prepared in coordination with all state bodies. The meeting discussed ways to improve the services provided to the beneficiaries, and methods to develop the fund's resources and management mechanisms so as to reinforce its capacity to meet the beneficiaries' needs.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmad Fahmy, said President El-Sisi gave directives to all relevant state bodies to continue comprehensive coordination to

ensure the achievement of the fund's objectives and facilitate the process for its beneficiaries. The President also instructed that free medical services be provided to civilian beneficiaries of the fund, including families of victims and the wounded from terrorist incidents, who are not covered by health insurance. This is to be carried out through coordination between the government and the fund.

President El-Sisi reiterated that Egypt does not and will never forget the sacrifices of its loyal sons, and is committed to honoring the martyrs and the wounded, who have devoted their lives to Egypt and its people.

