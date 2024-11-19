رئيس الجمهورية يستقبل نائب وزير القوات المسلحة الكوبي
11/19/2024
رئيس الجمهورية السيد عبد المجيد تبون القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة وزير
الدفاع الوطني، يستقبل نائب وزير القوات المسلحة الكوبي السيد الفريق خواكين كينتا سولا.
