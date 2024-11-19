عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

رئيس الجمهورية يستقبل نائب وزير القوات المسلحة الكوبي


11/19/2024 12:49:12 AM

(MENAFN- APO Group)


رئيس الجمهورية السيد عبد المجيد تبون القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة وزير الدفاع الوطني، يستقبل نائب وزير القوات المسلحة الكوبي السيد الفريق خواكين كينتا سولا. توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن The Presidency of the Republic, Algeria.

MENAFN19112024004934011406ID1108900187


APO Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search