General Election And Election Of The President In The Republic Of Botswana (Statement By Press Secretary KITAMURA Toshihiro)

Japan congratulates Mr. Duma Gideon Boko on his election as President of the Republic of Botswana on November 1 (local time), following the announcement of the results of the general (National Assembly and local council elections) which was held for the first time since October 2019, in the Republic of Botswana.Japan expresses its respect for Botswana's steady development under a stable democracy and hopes that the poverty eradication policy to which the country attaches importance and its efforts toward peace and prosperity in the southern African region will be further promoted under the leadership of the new president.Looking ahead to TICAD 9 in August 2025, Japan will further strengthen cooperation with Botswana in various areas, including mineral resources and education, as well as the cordial bilateral relations it has built with Botswana through human resources development and people-to-people exchanges. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.