Media Statement: Public Works Chairperson Notes Unsafe High Court Building In Mbombela Due To Maintenance Problems

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Works and Infrastructure, Ms Carol Phiri, has voiced serious concern over reports revealing that the High Court building in Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province, has been found“non-compliant” with occupational and safety (OHS) standards.

According to these reports, an investigation by inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour found that the High Court building, which houses the Department of Justice and the National Prosecuting Authority, does not meet required health and safety standards. The inspectors reportedly uncovered a range of issues, including unsanitary conditions such as wastewater leaking from upper-floor offices into lower floors, creating a severe health hazard.

Ms Phiri stated,“It is shocking that a building opened in 2019 could fall into such disrepair in less than five years.” She expressed disappointment about the ongoing dispute among departments regarding maintenance responsibilities, emphasising that the real impact of these delays falls on citizens seeking justice, who may now face extended wait times if the court is forced to close.

“I call upon the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure to address these issues as a matter of urgency. The government cannot allow a property worth at least R1 billion to be neglected in this way,” Ms. Phiri said urging immediate action to protect public health, safety and access to justice.

