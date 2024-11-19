Fudia, 10, Is Standing Tall After Free Life Changing Surgery From Mercy Ships - Gaining 14 Centimeters In Height

(MENAFN- APO Group)

A ten-year-old girl is standing 14 centimeters taller after receiving free, life-transforming surgery from international charity Mercy Ships ( ) to straighten her severely bowed legs.



Fudia was born with a progressive orthopedic condition that worsened over time, causing her feet to turn inward at 90-degree angles and making walking increasingly difficult. Along with physical pain, she faced emotional distress, often feeling rejected and bullied by children in her hometown in Sierra Leone due to her condition.



Her uncle and guardian, Joseph, said:“We noticed it the very first day she was born; her legs were not normal.”



Fudia's situation became even more difficult when she tragically lost both her parents by the age of seven-her mother passing away nearly two years after her father's death.



Reflecting on her struggles, Joseph said:“She got rejected in school by her friends and colleagues. Even after changing schools because of that, she was still suffering mockery from people.”



Efforts to alleviate her condition, such as massages in warm water, proved ineffective. Her legs continued to bow further, making it hard for her to smile or feel at ease.



Her uncle, determined to find help, took her to Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone, where they sought treatment at local hospitals. However, they were advised to wait for the return of Mercy Ships, an organization that provides free surgeries and medical training from its hospital ships.



“We don't have such specialists in this country, that was what they said,” Joseph reported. Undeterred, he moved his family to Freetown, waiting for the ship's arrival.



Having previously seen the impact of Mercy Ships when an older relative received surgery aboard the Africa Mercy® during a past mission, Joseph was confident the charity would return to help Fudia.



His belief was rewarded in 2023 when the Global Mercy docked in Freetown-six years after they began waiting. By this time, Fudia's mother had already passed away.



“I was very happy when I heard the news,” Joseph shared. He wasted no time bringing Fudia for registration at the nearest center. When she was selected for surgery, his joy was overwhelming:“I want her to be okay. I want to see her standing straight on both legs.”



Dr. Belen Carsi, a volunteer pediatric orthopedic surgeon from Spain, diagnosed Fudia with Blount's disease-a condition that causes severe leg deformities in young children and adolescents.



Dr. Carsi said:“Fudia's legs were so deformed that her ability to walk was really limited. Her feet pointed inside 90 degrees. And if left untreated,“she would have stop walking altogether.”



After a successful surgery, Joseph expressed his relief:“When I heard that her surgery was successful, I was happy thinking about the way her legs were turned before and seeing them straight now. I am really happy and overjoyed for all that has happened for Fudia.”



Fudia's recovery was both challenging and emotional, with unexpected delays and additional wound care and rehabilitation needed. However, her resilience was evident throughout her journey.



Declan Osborne, a volunteer physical therapist who treated her, was deeply impressed by her strength:“Fudia is a strong girl. This is very impressive. It's the longest I've seen any of these kids stand during their first rehab appointment after surgery.”



Following the procedure, Fudia gained approximately 14 centimeters (5.5 inches) in height. She continued to grow stronger each day.



Her aunt and caregiver, Massa, witnessed the transformation.



She said:“Fudia is no longer the way she was when she had the bowed legs. Her friends used to mock her. She was even ashamed to go to school. But now, no more shame. She plays with her friends always. She is better than before.”



Now able to walk independently and with confidence, Fudia is preparing to return to school with hopes for the future.“I want to be a doctor so that I can help other people,” she shared.



About Mercy Ships:



Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.



Each year, more than 3,000 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical, obstetric and anesthetic care.


