Hytera To Showcase Cutting-Edge Unified Communications Solution For Enhanced Public Safety In Southern Africa At Africacom 2024

The deployment of Unified Communications (UC) solutions for public safety is often met with substantial challenges, from integrating new technologies with legacy systems to navigating regulatory and compliance requirements. These complexities can place UC initiatives at risk without precise planning and execution.

In response, Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a global leader in professional communication technologies and solutions, including professional mobile radio (PMR) technology, is set to showcase its innovative unified communications solution at AfricaCom 2024. Designed to elevate public safety operations across Southern Africa, Hytera's UC platform seamlessly integrates Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) and TETRA standard portable two-way radios, state-of-the-art

body-worn cameras (BWC), Push-to-talk over Cellular, and unified command and control solutions, offering a robust and comprehensive communication system for law enforcement, emergency services, and other mission-critical sectors.

Hytera's unified communications solution is tailored to address the distinct challenges faced by public safety agencies in Africa, offering:



Improved situational awareness: Real-time data sharing for better collaboration and informed decision-making.

Enhanced operational efficiency: Streamlined workflows and faster response times.

Enhanced public safety: Improved communication and coordination across agencies. Cost-effective scalablity: An affordable platform that adapts to the specific needs of African organisations.

The solution's innovative features include:



Multi-system intercommunication: Seamless integration with various private and public networks for enhanced interoperability.

Advanced voice processing: Superior voice quality, noise cancellation, and echo cancellation for clear communication.

User-centric design: Intuitive interface with customizable options and multilingual support.

Unified dispatching: Comprehensive management of communication channels. Rich multimedia capabilities: Support for audio, video, and location services for enhanced situational awareness.

“Creating smarter and safer cities requires advanced communication solutions,” said Mark Zheng, Director of Hytera Southern Africa.“Hytera's unified communications platform empowers first responders with real-time information, enhanced collaboration, and improved decision-making capabilities. By fostering seamless communication and coordination, our technology plays a vital role in creating safer and more resilient communities across Africa. Our mission-critical services ensure reliable and secure communication for critical operations, safeguarding public safety and security.”

Hytera's commitment to tackling complex communication challenges underscores its position as an industry leader in technological innovation, delivering exceptional value across sectors. Attendees at booth E60 in Hall 3 will have the opportunity to engage with Hytera experts, exploring the company's strategic expansion into new markets, dedication to balancing global standards with regional needs, and approach to navigating local regulatory landscapes. Visitors will also gain insights into Hytera's strategies for identifying growth opportunities in both emerging and established markets.

Event Details:



Dates: 12 – 14 November 2024

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) Booth: E60, Hall 3

