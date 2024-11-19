Seychelles: Foreign Affairs Department Staff Join The Festivities For The Creole Festival
Date
11/19/2024 12:49:04 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
On 31st October 2024, the celebrations for the Creole Festival at the Foreign Affairs Department began with a beautiful serenade procession celebrating a newlywed couple. This was followed by a Creole buffet, where an assortment of dishes was prepared by staff from the Department's various Divisions. In the afternoon, attendees were treated to light entertainment, which included singing, dancing, and domino competitions.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and tourism
- Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.
MENAFN19112024004934011406ID1108900146
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.