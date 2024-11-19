Seychelles: Foreign Affairs Department Staff Join The Festivities For The Creole Festival

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On 31st October 2024, the celebrations for the Creole Festival at the Foreign Affairs Department began with a beautiful serenade procession celebrating a newlywed couple. This was followed by a Creole buffet, where an assortment of dishes was prepared by staff from the Department's various Divisions. In the afternoon, attendees were treated to light entertainment, which included singing, dancing, and domino competitions.

